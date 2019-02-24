27 M BY MARK KANE

BYD Yuan BEV now selling at more than 10,000 per month!

BYD surprised us in January by increasing plug-in electric car sales in China by 292% year-over-year to about 28,005, which is its third highest result ever.

We must admit that after such a smooth transition from peak late months last year to a new year heralds a strong overall year for 2019. Even more so when you consider that the first two months in China are the slow selling ones.

The biggest news is that the all-electric BYD Yuan set its eight consecutive sales record in eight months on the market and with 10,093 sales, is #1 in the plug-in electric car segment in China. It’s also the first ever five-digit result set by a BYD plug-in model. It seems that the market for affordable ($25,000) subcompact crossovers with 42 kWh batteries and up to 300 km (186 miles) in NEDC range is vast.

Great news comes also from Tang PHEV sales, which again slightly increased sales volume to 6,908 in its record run for five consecutive months.

BYD sales breakdown:

Yuan BEV – 10,093 (8th straight new record)

(8th straight new record) Tang PHEV – 6,908 (5th straight new record)

(5th straight new record) e5 – 3,968

Qin PHEV – 3,023

Song PHEV – 1,855

Qin BEV – 1,155

Song BEV – 1,003

Comparison of BEV and PHEV sales: