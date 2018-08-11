British Plug-In Electric Car Market Expands: Nears 3% Market Share

2 H BY MARK KANE

Sales of plug-in electric cars in the UK grew consistently and July is not an exemption.

In total, some 4,550 new plug-in cars were registered, which is 26% more than year ago, at market share of almost 2.8% (close to the all-time record of 2.9% in December 2017).

Most of the market and growth comes from plug-in hybrids:

881 BEVs (up 3.6% year-over-year)

(up 3.6% year-over-year) 3,669 PHEVs (up 33.5% year-over-year)

33,856 new plug-ins were registered so far this year, at an average market share of nearly 2.9%.

Besides organic growth of plug-in car sales, the market share is improving because overall car sales weakened in the UK. In July, there was small growth of 1.2%, while during the first seven months of 2018, the market shrunk by 5.5% to 1.56 million cars.