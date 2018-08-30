British Electric Invasion: Zapp’s High-Performance E-Scooter

The future of electric scooters lies in performance? The beauty of an electric powertrain is that you can get a lot of juice without having a big engine, and accelerations are insanely fun. While most scooters promote their cleanliness and absence of emissions, new Brit startup Zapp is instead promoting a high-performance electric scooter.

Zapp is a brand-new UK-based company that will launch its very first model, the i300 in November. In order to give a sense of what to expect, the company unveiled a teaser video of its first product that highlights certain of its features.

The most striking one is undeniably the z-shaped frame of the scooter. The i300 will be built on a motorsport-inspired lightweight aluminum structure. At the front, a quirky-shaped windshield that reminds me of a Star Wars battle droid head is decorated with a honeycomb pattern repeated on the footrest.

According to the designs used in the trailer, the scooter will sport a red front fairing with matching red front fork and coil spring suspension that will contrast the black ensemble nicely. Distribution of the power will be provided by what looks like a timing belt, meaning the motor isn’t directly propelling the back wheel like in some electric scooters and bikes.

Power is expected to be comparable to that of a 300cc scooter. Because range remains one of the major roadblocks to the development of the electric bike market, Zapp promises the i300 will have a competitive range to offer, stating that “range anxiety is a thing of the past.” The compact battery will also be easy to carry along for easy charging wherever you have to be.

A digital display is integrated into the handlebar and shows a series of buttons that will allow the future user to navigate the onboard computer, including turning “regen” on and off (regenerative braking maybe?). We don’t have a clear date for the model’s unveil; all we know for sure is that the Zapp i300 is “coming soon.”