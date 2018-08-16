Bollinger Asks Tesla If It Can Use Superchargers
Bollinger Motors B1 electric truck at a Tesla Supercharger?
That might become a sight in the near future if the startup truck maker gets an answer from Tesla.
Bollinger Motors could become the first electric vehicle manufacturer to get access to the massive Tesla Supercharging network, this biggest plus in Tesla’s arsenal.
Tesla declared several years ago that the network is open for other brands, as long as other manufacturers will participate in the maintenance of stations, electricity, and will comply with charging connector/protocol.
Bollinger took the opportunity to openly ask Elon Musk about Superchargers on Twitter:
@elonmusk Can we use your charging stations?
— Bollinger Motors (@bollingermotors) August 16, 2018
There’s no answer from Musk just yet though. And we’re thinking he’s got quite a lot going on right now, so perhaps this Tweet will get overlooked.
The all-electric off-road Bollinger B1 is expected to hit the market in 2019 (initial production). The number of claimed reservations stand at some 10,000.
Bollinger B1 specs:
- All Wheel Drive
- Dual Motor
- 360 Horsepower
- 472 lb-ft Torque
- 125 kWh Battery Pack
- 200 Mile Range
- Level 1, 2, 3 Charging
- Electronic Locking Diffs
- Manual-disconnect Sway Bars
- 2 Speed HI/LO Gearboxes
- 4X Torque in Lo Range
- 15.5” Ground Clearance
- 10” Wheel Travel
- 56° Approach Angle
- 54° Departure Angle
- LT285/70/R17 Tire
- 76.5” Width
- 73.5” Height
- 115.5” Wheelbase (4 Door)
- 159” Length (4 Door)
- 68” Rear Track
- 4 Passenger
- Fold Down Seats
- 13 X 14” Dash Pass-Thru
- Holds 12 foot long lumber
- Holds 4 x 8 plywood
- Air Conditioning
- 5000 lbs Payload
- 10,001 lbs GVWR
- 50/50 Weight Balance
- Very Low COG
- Regenerative Braking
Elon Musk say YES!
Bollinger is the 1960’s EV Ford Bronco, for the Next Millennium. Come on Elon, make it happen!
Access Secured!
I bet if they are willing to contribute $$$ and let TESLA inspect their truck so it doesn’t cause damage it could happen.
Pray to Jesus.
This was a wide open opportunity for every other auto manufacturer. I am assuming there’s going to be a network charge and some annual licensing, but let’s hope this happens. I, for one, welcome our angular off-road overlord!
Tesla has stated that their patents are open. So likely just an access agreement to enable the VINs and not a license fee
I’ve been interested in 4x4s but don’t have one now because of the terrible fuel economy and emissions associated with them. If Bollinger gets Supercharger access, I wouldn’t even have to trailer it to the muddin’ holes, local dunes, and backwoods trails.
The 4 door version is very new to me. Now I’m waiting to see just how real this truck becomes. It looks perfect for everything I’ve wanted a 4×4 for, and because of the load pass-through for long lumber, also everything I’ve wanted a pickup truck for.
Not only that, I have a very short commute, and I was already planning to buy a used i-Miev or Leaf some time next year.
That’s not a “Truck” or Pickup.
Why would Tesla do that, does the SC network have capacity to spare with Model 3’s currently flooding the market? OTOH, in this case it’s only ever going to be about a low number of cars I suppose.
Why does it have to be manufacturer based? Why not just let anyone pay as an individual, cant be that complicated! Network would be funded and just good marketing and meeting vision! Why rely on competitors when you can go straight to the comsumer!
Because the car needs to be able to talk to the charger. EV chargers are not just electricity cables, they create a connection between two computers, which then negotiate the terms of the charging process and monitor it. If your car cannot talk to a Tesla Supercharger, then you can try all you want to plug in, it’s not going to give you a single joule.
And because Supercharger stations belong to a private entity, they have a proprietary protocol. If Bollinger wants to make their cars able to talk to the stations, Tesla needs to give them the dictionary, so to speak.
Tesla has a cable so they can charge on CHAdeMO, I bet they also have a cable, or could do one, that would allow SC to CHAdeMO. The cable would have the smarts and report to SC network for billing. It’s really not that complicated, just needs the will to make it happen.
So Bollinger could either design their system to be SC compliant or they could have this sort of cable. I’d expect they do SC compliance, but we’ll have to see what Tesla response is.
They can not afford it. The maintenance for all these station is far beyond them. I am surprised they asked! If it was MB or BMW etc then maybe.
I would imagine it would be on a per-volume basis. If Nissan or Chevrolet wanted in, they’d pay more because they make more cars, and Tesla would adjust network expansion accordingly. The B1 is (for now) a niche producer, and by its very nature won’t be racking up many highway miles. But on the few occasions someone wants to take their B1 out to the mountains in the next state, now they will be able to. At first, it probably wouldn’t even put a scratch in Supercharger traffic, but as their business grows, they can chip in more.
Can’t believe how business is conducted nowadays – an offhand Twitter question in lieu of a serious business discussion. One would think that both sides would be interested in preserving confidentiality of the details at this point in time. Very interesting alternatives for implementing this business deal. Any bets that Bollinger eventually says that Tesla’s conditions were to onerous? That said, I think it would be wonderful for this vehicle to have SuperCharging capability, although I can’t envision this being comfortable for cross-country jaunts like Tesla’s S/X/3. After all is said and done, I think this special-purpose vehicle should be just fine with either CHAdeMO or SAE/CCS for most of its applications as higher-power versions of those chargers become available.
It’s a marketing exercise.
I’m sure, assuming Bollinger are serious, they have already sent an official request, or have already been in discussion with Tesla. Tweeting about it however will get news articles all over the internet and more exposure.
OT, but it definitely looks like environmentally friendly vehicle that should get more greenwashed taxpayer money :/
https://subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/general-motors
https://subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/ford-motor
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/govbeat/wp/2015/03/17/the-united-states-of-subsidies-the-biggest-corporate-winners-in-each-state/?utm_term=.1d93579f6de6
To my knowledge, Ford did not get any bailouts. They did get a $5.1B loan from the ATVM moneys granted by DOE, but that’s for R&D, not economic hardship.
Spoken of like the true Big Oil Fool Cell shill with all their subsidies that you are zzzzz.
Yeah, the fool cells that you are constantly cheering about are much better…lol.
Bollinger should understand being allowed to use the Tesla SC Network will come with a substantial upfront cost in addition to participation in the maintenance of stations, funding for future stations, electricity costs, and should purchase vehicle charging connector from Tesla, and pay license fee for charging protocol. If their startup status and lack of funds prevents them from paying Tesla a substantial upfront usage fee, then a partial company ownership, maybe 20%, might be suitable.
There are no upfront costs of any real value, as far as I know. Tesla put their patents out for anyone to use, so they’ll probably license the necessary patents for the supercharging vehicle protocols and vehicle electrical specs for $1 each, and then work out a maintenance deal and/or charging fee structure.
Where does it say supercharger? I hope this happens, because this will legitimize superchargers more so than Chademo.
Chances seem pretty slim this will happen.
This would be a win for both companies. I see no reason why they wouldn’t do it.
If I were structuring the deal I would write it so that Bollinger pays nothing for the first 5000 units with SC access, and then once they exceed that number, or after 3 years pass (which ever comes first) that Bollinger starts to contribute to SC construction costs. Bollinger can recoup those costs by charging a small fee for Supercharger access, the way the GM Bolt has a charge for fast charging. That way Bollinger has a chance to get their feet under themselves before hitting a financial burden. And the number of Bollingers added to the network would be less than a week’s worth of Tesla production and wouldn’t have any real impact on Tesla’s SC buildout costs. While at the same time having future cost-sharing.
I seriously doubt that it would be unlimited charging though.
I am sure Tesla would if the price is “right”.
Currently the SC network shows up in the cost that isn’t part of Gross Margin. So, any way to trim that would be beneficial to Tesla. But it would be interesting to see how much it would cost the “smaller startup” to get the entry to it. I also doubt that it would come with “unlimited SC”.
Here’s hoping that now that somebody has dipped their toe in the water so to speak, others will follow. But it doesn’t surprise me that another pure EV startup was the first to step forward.
Fascinating and unique specifications! I don’t care for the looks all that much, but as long as it does what they say it can do, and more, then it’s beautiful.
And price will be important. 125kWh battery ain’t going to be cheap.
It will be interesting to see if this goes ahead what the terms are. Customer cost wise we Already see what Model 3 looks like, so that should be the same regardless of the vehicle. You would imagine there are laws that govern this.
The next logical price is a per vehicle cost/licence fee. That could be in the form of having to purchase the SC module from Tesla and/or just a fixed cost.
And then the complicated price of SC maintenance and expansion. That’s anyone’s guess how that could work, and most likely the point where it gets too hard/expensive. Maybe that also comes down to a ratio calculation based on total number of SC and total number of vehicles.
And I bet they have already had private talks and this tweet is after the fact to get some PR happening. I hope so.