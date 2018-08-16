Bollinger Asks Tesla If It Can Use Superchargers

5 H BY MARK KANE

Bollinger Motors B1 electric truck at a Tesla Supercharger?

That might become a sight in the near future if the startup truck maker gets an answer from Tesla.

Bollinger Motors could become the first electric vehicle manufacturer to get access to the massive Tesla Supercharging network, this biggest plus in Tesla’s arsenal.

Tesla declared several years ago that the network is open for other brands, as long as other manufacturers will participate in the maintenance of stations, electricity, and will comply with charging connector/protocol.

Bollinger took the opportunity to openly ask Elon Musk about Superchargers on Twitter:

@elonmusk Can we use your charging stations? — Bollinger Motors (@bollingermotors) August 16, 2018

There’s no answer from Musk just yet though. And we’re thinking he’s got quite a lot going on right now, so perhaps this Tweet will get overlooked.

The all-electric off-road Bollinger B1 is expected to hit the market in 2019 (initial production). The number of claimed reservations stand at some 10,000.

Bollinger B1 specs: