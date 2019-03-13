Bill Ford Says Automaker Pairs Well With VW: Shared Electric Cars Likely
44 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 9
A Ford and VW collaboration on EVs seems to be more of a reality.
Bill Ford — chairman of Ford Motor Company and great-grandson of Henry Ford — has spoken out about the potential for a partnership with Volkswagen. He believes that the two companies are set up to succeed if a joint effort comes to be.
Ford says that both automakers have full realization of the difficulties involved in moving to EVs and self-driving cars. According to Bloomberg, Bill Ford shared:
We fit together geographically really well, product line-wise, we fit together well. We both came to the same realization that as big as our balance sheets are, no company can do this alone.
As negotiations regarding any actual partnership between the two automakers is in the initial stages, this is interesting to read. Still, Ford says progress is ongoing. The two companies have already set up a potential agreement, which means VW will at the least push funds toward Ford’s autonomous efforts (Argo AI). Whether these two automotive giants will officially join hands on EVs is yet to be established. Bill Ford continued:
We’re really in the early days of exploring what the possibilities could be. We have some clear ideas of where we want to go with it and they do, too.
I’d like Ford to be around another 100 years, and if that’s going to happen, it’s clear that we really have to branch off into new directions to try to solve some of these problems. It’s hard because our current business model is providing all the earnings and cash flow that fund a lot of this change. So we have to do both really well. If we don’t make great cars and trucks today that people want, guess what? There is no tomorrow.
On the other hand, VW CEO Herbert Diess seems optimistic. Still, his comments were more geared to the self-driving vehicle efforts than that of electric cars as a whole. Bloomberg reported that Diess admitted he’s had “very good talks” with Ford. He’s especially excited about e-mobility (autonomous vehicles). He exclaimed:
The supertanker is picking up speed. We are aligning Volkswagen with e-mobility like no other company in our industry.
Both Ford and VW have talked extensively about increased EV production pursuits and autonomous car for many years, but they’re equally pursuing a very slow and calculated path, with many announcements but not much to show. Hopefully, if the two automakers can team up, it will work to better push concepts, ideas, and plans to reality.
Source: Bloomberg
Categories: Ford, Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Bill Ford Says Automaker Pairs Well With VW: Shared Electric Cars Likely"
Besides all comments about Volkswagen being world champion in announcing: The move of VW appears quite smart. Volkswagen is pushing the MEB platform and transforms to be in a supplier role next to the own car production. I suppose they will sell as many drive trains to ford as ford gets hands on batteries. As the MEB platform seems quite versatile, I am excited to see it in the field.
Let Ford die and then buy it’s scraps
An agreement between VW and Ford will be advantageous for both companies. Each on their own will have to struggle more if they somehow don’t manage to come to an agreement.
The world’s large automakers really are taking note at being called “Legacy” automakers. We will know the level of response and if it was appropriate as it plays out.
Well since Ford really hasn’t done Jack up to this point they need to do something to keep from falling even further behind and VW at least has made the initial moves to get to large scale production of compelling EVs unlike Ford.
However, they (and rally all of the laggard, legacy LICE makers) will both be constrained by limited battery supplies for at least the next few years since they didn’t bother to get into battery manufacturing themselves so we shall see.
Let Ford die if I was VW and then buy it’s scraps like fiat did to Chrysler
So two of the world largest carmakers need to join forces to accomplish what Tesla did by itself? Seems odd. In the car industry these joint productions often involve fringe products that the makers don’t consider part of their core product line. In this case I think VW is serious about making EVs part of their core business but I think Ford is still very much about milking its F-series cash cow willing to cut deals with other companies to do their compliance duties.
The VW SUV above looks gorgeous ! I would buy one , once they get a Canadian charging infrastructure in place ! But it also needs to be competitive in price , technology , efficiency , range, and performance . Tesla has all of that now ! 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Bill Ford — chairman of Ford Motor Company said:
“… We both [Ford & VW] came to the same realization that as big as our balance sheets are, no company can do this [EVs & self-driving technology] alone…”
———————
Bill Ford is wrong and needs to consult with automotive industry expert Bob Lutz…
According to Lutz there’s nothing about Tesla that can’t be easily duplicated by traditional automobile companies.
Or perhaps Bob Lutz has been proven wrong?