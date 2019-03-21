Biggest Delivery Wave In Tesla History Is Underway, Says Musk
Let’s all just ride this here wave.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk emailed all Tesla employees to detail an unprecedented delivery push.
The Tesla delivery wave is higher than ever and this is gonna be epic. Of course, it’s driven largely by the Tesla Model 3.
The email, which went out today, states:
“What has made this particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year. In some locations, the delivery rate is over 600% higher than its previous peak!”
Musk added that this delivery push is the “biggest wave in Tesla’s history” and “won’t be repeated in subsequent quarters.”
Let’s just use the proper word here:
EPIC!
Entire email posted below:
From: Elon Musk
To: Everybody
Subj. Vehicle Delivery Help Needed!
March 21, 2019
For the last ten days of this quarter, please consider your primary priority to be helping with vehicle deliveries. This applies to everyone. As challenges go, this is a good one to have, as we’ve built the cars and people have bought the cars, so we just need to get the cars to their new owners!
What has made this particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year. In some locations, the delivery rate is over 600% higher than its previous peak! This was further exacerbated by supplier shortages of EU spec components and a sticker printing error on our part in China that were only resolved in the past few weeks.
North America is also stressed, as the final month of this quarter is almost all North America builds. Moreover, for the first two weeks of March, most cars were sent from our factory in California to the East Coast to ensure arrival before the end of quarter.
The net result is a massive wave of deliveries needed throughout Europe, China and North America. This is the biggest wave in Tesla’s history, but it is primarily a function of our first delivery of mass manufactured cars on two continents simultaneously, and will not be repeated in subsequent quarters.
To help, please contact Sanjay Shah in North America, Robin Ren in China and Ashley Harris in Europe.
Source: Business Insider
8 Comments on "Biggest Delivery Wave In Tesla History Is Underway, Says Musk"
It’s fantastic that they’re moving so many units. It sure seems like it would be easier on everybody involved if they could move to a steadier delivery flow, and hopefully they are delivering enough that they can get there soon.
I have a feeling they may have been surprised by the amount of orders that came after the announcement of the price drop.
The boat Elon pictured with 4000 being loaded stopped in Zeebrugge recently and is now moored in Oslo.
So they are loading more than 1500 now days? I know two RORO ships a week were stopping in dock in USSFO so if they are more than 1500 per boat that is huge, and explains where the missing units were based on 6000 per week production. I suspect they will hit the 75,000 production this quarter (model 3) or at least close to it. I suspect they will have a lot in transit though.
Congrats Tesla, please keep ignoring the financial media and keep pushing!!
In addition keep ignoring John.
Hmm, why did I deserve that? I’m actually pulling for ’em.
By the way, do you follow the financial media?