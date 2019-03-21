Biggest Delivery Wave In Tesla History Is Underway, Says Musk

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Let’s all just ride this here wave.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk emailed all Tesla employees to detail an unprecedented delivery push.

The Tesla delivery wave is higher than ever and this is gonna be epic. Of course, it’s driven largely by the Tesla Model 3.

The email, which went out today, states:

“What has made this particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year. In some locations, the delivery rate is over 600% higher than its previous peak!”

Musk added that this delivery push is the “biggest wave in Tesla’s history” and “won’t be repeated in subsequent quarters.”

Let’s just use the proper word here:

EPIC!

Entire email posted below:

From: Elon Musk To: Everybody Subj. Vehicle Delivery Help Needed! March 21, 2019 For the last ten days of this quarter, please consider your primary priority to be helping with vehicle deliveries. This applies to everyone. As challenges go, this is a good one to have, as we’ve built the cars and people have bought the cars, so we just need to get the cars to their new owners! What has made this particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year. In some locations, the delivery rate is over 600% higher than its previous peak! This was further exacerbated by supplier shortages of EU spec components and a sticker printing error on our part in China that were only resolved in the past few weeks. North America is also stressed, as the final month of this quarter is almost all North America builds. Moreover, for the first two weeks of March, most cars were sent from our factory in California to the East Coast to ensure arrival before the end of quarter. The net result is a massive wave of deliveries needed throughout Europe, China and North America. This is the biggest wave in Tesla’s history, but it is primarily a function of our first delivery of mass manufactured cars on two continents simultaneously, and will not be repeated in subsequent quarters. To help, please contact Sanjay Shah in North America, Robin Ren in China and Ashley Harris in Europe.

Source: Business Insider