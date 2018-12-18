Audi Q2 E-Tron Spied
Probably not coming to U.S.
The Audi e-tron SUV just made its official debut in September and the automaker will follow that shortly with the reveal of its e-tron GT sedan at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. With a pipeline product promising 12 all-electric vehicles by 2025, it’s probably no surprise that spy shots have appeared of yet another battery-powered Audi. This one — supposedly called the Q2 e-tron — may not make it to America, though.
Spotted testing in Germany, the camo’d crossover has a noticeably different fascia than its gas-powered Q2 counterpart, which is not sold in the U.S. Despite still wearing Audi’s huge signature grill, much of it is sealed, since EVs need less frontal air flow for cooling and the more solid front is better for aerodynamics. If you check out the closeup of the front end in the gallery (below), you may notice what seems to be a set of daylight running lights (DRL), which we imagine would be LED units.
Around back there is no telltale tailpipe, natch. Instead, we see a rather nondescript rear with only a downwardly-angled roof spoiler to distinguish it. It is slightly interesting to see how the tail lights seemingly cut into the back hatch, though if raised we imagine the fragile lenses are safely surrounded by metal.
Perhaps more interesting is the roof. While it may just be covered with camo for consistency’s sake, we’re mulling whether it might be hiding some solar cells up there. Although they wouldn’t, of course, be able to supply much of the car’s drivetrain energy needs, they could lend the climate system a hand by powering fans to cool the cabin.
While we wait for official word about this model, we suspect that it will be, as early rumors mentioned, intended for the Chinese market. If Audi can strike the right balance of price and ability, we can only hope it will make it to other price-sensitive markets as well.
Images: CarPix
No it won’t come to the US. I mean seriously there is no point. The customer base in the US that is willing to pay premium money for a premium car of compact size is negligible. In Europe you can sell someone a Golf for the pre sales tax equivalent of $80000 for precisely the reason that the neighbours won’t be able to tell that this isn’t the $20000 entry level version.
I’m highly sceptical this is actually an EV. The normal Q2 has a closed lower half of the grill as well. A lack of fake tailpipes does not indicate much, since there are also no signiture 4 lines (which Audi wants to establish for their full EV cars [1]). So there is no conclusion that can be drawn. Maybe it’s camo, maybe not. Also, I don’t think they will build a full EV on an existing platform. The MEB will be ready quite soon and there are already all new cars planned (including CUVs – see AutoBild [2] for guesstimates). If anything, this might be a mild-hybrid version with a small engine that would need less cooling.
But we will see. In any case, thanks for the spyshots!
[1] https://youtu.be/AjX4_k_DPjc?t=1372
[2] https://www.autobild.de/artikel/neue-audi-2018-2019-2020-2021-2022-2023-2024-und-2025–5306008.html – image 36 is the first non-e-tron-BEV
ok, an addendum: As per [2] image 38, AutoBild expects an eQ2 using VW tech (so maybe MEB?). In that case, the car shown above might really be that car, but underneath heavy camo, i.e. full Q2 body on MEB-based eQ2.
anything below a 5 will use VW platforms so MQB and MEB.