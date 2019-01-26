Audi E-Tron Meteorite Showcases Electric SUV In Munich

1 H BY MARK KANE

Electrified meteorite? Seems the marketing campaign is at full swing at Audi

“e-tron meteorite” hits Munich Airport with full force according to Audi. The German manufacturer demonstrates a fleet of e-tron and invites people to experience the car (total duration of approx. 60 minutes per drive) as well as learn about the ecosystem and technologies at the multi-story meteorite in the MAC Forum.

Together with cars, Audi provides 70 AC charging stations (three-phase 22 kW each) and six DC fast chargers.

“Audi is preparing a very special showcase for the e-tron prior to its official launch on the German market: The all-electric Audi has landed at Munich Airport in a multi-storey meteorite that covers a 630-square-meter (6,781.3 sq ft) footprint. Until mid-March, visitors and passengers can experience the new model for themselves along with its technology, its service ecosystem and other exciting future projects from Audi in the MAC Forum between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.”

In recent months, we clearly see a lot of effort put out by Audi in the to successful launch of the e-tron. The first series-produced model is especially important because of the huge investment in the entire lineup of upcoming BEVs.

“From technical issues like charging or recuperation to the driving experience in an Audi e-tron – the meteorite offers a comprehensive overview of electric mobility and how the company envisions the electric future. Kids have fun on their own expedition through the meteorite while discovering the electric world of Audi with a small, animated robot called ADUI. Audi also makes it possible for prospective buyers to take a short test drive in the e-tron from the meteorite in the MAC Forum without prior registration. A free one-hour driving experience can be booked through your Audi partner in advance. The meteorite will also be used during central launch training for the Audi e-tron for the worldwide sales organization. More than 9,500 dealership employees from all over the world will learn about the technology and the entire Audi e-tron ecosystem in detail. Another part of the e-tron experience at Munich Airport until March is an escape room within the directly adjacent myAudi Sphere. Visitors can learn about the technology of the new electric Audi here while having fun playing through multiple scenarios. When all of the puzzles have been solved, the reward is a test drive. Time slots for the adventure in the myAudi Sphere can be booked directly at http://www.audie-tronroom.de/ as well as on digital Audi channels like www.audi.de/e-tron-reservieren.”

Horst Hanschur, Head of Sales Strategy and Business Development at AUDI AG said: