Audi e-tron GT Concept Test Drives In LA: Videos
Audi e-tron GT on the streets of LA
The Audi e-tron GT concept unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show turns out to be much closer to production-ready than one might think, considering the launch date of late 2020.
The German manufacturer recently allowed several media outlets to get behind of the wheel of a concept, as its 95% ready and to drive it in LA with a police escort.
The Audi e-tron GT concept looks stunning on the streets and according to ThomasGeigerCar, it attracts a lot of attention. The interior is also pretty slick.
The car needs to now be adjusted to reality – get some proper door handles, suspension or infotainment, but overall you will here it many times – it looks amazing, it’s athletic, sporty and many drivers might be tempted by the e-tron GT, especially if it is more affordable than its Porsche Taycan sibling.
Audi e-tron GT concept:
- more than 90 kWh battery
- over 400 km (248.5 miles) of range (WLTP)
- dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring
- system output: 434 kW (590 hp)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.5 seconds
- 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in over 12 seconds
- top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)
- 800 V battery system voltage
- fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes
- wireless charging at 11 kW (on-board charger is at least 11 kW)
- 450 liters of luggage capacity plus extra 100 liters under the hood
- 4.96-meter length, 1.96-meter width and 1.38-meter height
11 Comments on "Audi e-tron GT Concept Test Drives In LA: Videos"
The front End & the Rear End Design Do Not Conform ,,,They look like they Come from TWO Different Cars…. * 🙁 * That Busy Grill Has Got To Go !
Agreed that a grill is a bit old fashioned now a “closed” grill as opposed to an “open” grill as on ICE cars as needed for cooling has little effect on drag. So if they want to keep it for style it should not really affect the range.
Agreed, but Audi has built the brand around the big, oversized macho grill. Reducing it in size, or even removing it altogether might leave Audi fans and German car fans in general thinking the car is kind of girly, or somehow less than the other Audi products.
OF COURSE! The rear end is clearly from Porsche and the front and is an Audi grill.
What grille?
Looks good but why the poor efficiency? 90kwh to an estimated 250 mile (WTLP)…is more like around 200 EPA/real world.
I agree, wtf are they doing with the electrons? That’s much worse than lot quicker Tesla P100DL. They should at least get it somewhat in the ballpark, not slap together something like a DIY project.
Another 5000 lb EV.
These German EVs being revealed have very poor efficiency vis a vis Tesla’s efficiency numbers due to decisions like using this ridiculous, aero-robbing LICE look alike grille.
However, these same EVs blow away their ICE brethren in energy efficiency and this is more important at this stage as we enter the era of cannabilization of their LICE market.
I understand that the grill can’t go. But why aren’t they making one and cover it with some kind of transparent plastic where it is closed?
Anyway, gorgeous car!
Looks so ready, too bad they will not release before 2020. More EVs, more choise.
Looks good. I could imagine this with a rear spoiler too.