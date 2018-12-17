Audi e-tron GT Concept Test Drives In LA: Videos

4 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron GT on the streets of LA

The Audi e-tron GT concept unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show turns out to be much closer to production-ready than one might think, considering the launch date of late 2020.

The German manufacturer recently allowed several media outlets to get behind of the wheel of a concept, as its 95% ready and to drive it in LA with a police escort.

The Audi e-tron GT concept looks stunning on the streets and according to ThomasGeigerCar, it attracts a lot of attention. The interior is also pretty slick.

The car needs to now be adjusted to reality – get some proper door handles, suspension or infotainment, but overall you will here it many times – it looks amazing, it’s athletic, sporty and many drivers might be tempted by the e-tron GT, especially if it is more affordable than its Porsche Taycan sibling.

Audi e-tron GT concept: