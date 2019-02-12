Arcimoto Unveils New Face Of Flagship FUV
Launches Evergreen Edition
The Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle now has a new face, along with a new trim level. Meet the FUV Evergreen Edition. This new option-laden variant, we’re told, will be the first available for retail sale. The company will get in touch with existing pre-order holders to offer them first crack at this initial batch. Deliveries are said to start this spring.
When we took the all-electric three-wheeler for a spin last November, the prototypes we drove had a set of very nonproduction set of lights mounted to the front. As you can see in the video above, the lighting arrangement now looks much more polished, as the fascia features the two main beams integrated into the center section.
Also notable on the Evergreen is the storage compartment in the back. This will give owners a lockable space instead of the flat rack on the base model. The other big feature on this spec are removable doors. Although the example in the video here is not wearing them, the company does have some renders of what they will look like, which you can see in the gallery at the bottom of this post. Other niceties included with this trim package are heated seats, heated grips, Bluetooth speakers, and a Level 1 charging cable.
According to the press release, which you can read in full below, buyers will be able to choose the base color as well as the accents. The price of the three-wheeler, which they now say has a range of 100 miles and a 75 mile-per-hour top speed, is $19,900 before incentives.
Arcimoto Unveils Flagship Electric Vehicle, FUV Evergreen Edition
Arcimoto now accepting reservations as it moves to retail production.
First customer deliveries scheduled for spring.
EUGENE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) announced today that it is now accepting customer reservations for its new flagship electric vehicle, the FUV Evergreen Edition, in Oregon, California, and Washington. The Evergreens will be the world’s first FUVs available for retail purchase, with first customer deliveries planned for spring.
Arcimoto Unveils Flagship Electric Vehicle, FUV Evergreen Edition. Let the fun begin
“In 2007, we set out to build the world’s most affordable and efficient everyday electric vehicle that also happens to be insanely fun to drive. The FUV Evergreen Edition is the realization of that vision,” said Arcimoto Founder and President Mark Frohnmayer. “With the FUV, you save money on gas, time on parking, and your daily commute is transformed into a pure electric joyride. Finally, a practical, American-made solution to the two greatest challenges facing the world today: global warming and getting groceries.”
Built in the Pacific Northwest with state-of-the-art equipment at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Ore., the Evergreen has a top speed of 75-mph, an estimated city driving range of 100 miles per charge, and comes pre-loaded with heated seats, heated grips, Bluetooth speakers, removable doors, lockable rear storage, Level 1 charging cable, and HOV lane access. Customers will have their choice of base and accent colors. Rockstar parking comes standard.
An affordable everyday electric vehicle for everyone, the Evergreen is priced at $19,900 before gas savings, available tax credits, and rebates. Depending on location, FUV owners may also qualify for sales tax exemptions, utility rate discounts, free parking, toll discounts, insurance discounts, and other benefits.
Starting today, Arcimoto will reach out to its earliest pre-order customers in Oregon, California, and Washington to confirm their Arcimoto reservations. Customers who decide to reserve an Evergreen Edition will then choose colors and make a non-refundable reservation payment to secure their place in the production queue.
Arcimoto expects to deliver the first 100 Evergreens by end of June 2019. As Arcimoto expands its service and delivery networks, it expects to begin delivery to other states, with the goal to deliver all current US-based pre-orders by the end of Q2, 2020.
“As we scale operations and drive down costs, we intend to introduce more options and accessories and ever more affordable variations of the FUV,” Frohnmayer said. “The Evergreen epitomizes our commitment to an American-made everyday electric vehicle that is affordable for everyone. It is the FUV by which all other FUVs will be measured.”
Source: Arcimoto
20 Comments on "Arcimoto Unveils New Face Of Flagship FUV"
Kind of pricey but I guess I never understood owning a Harley either, so there’s that. I’m sure it’ll take all of 3 comments before Tesla gets mentioned….oh wait….*doooh*
Great for Southern California, Florida and all 10 US Southern states.
Good for city and rural driving.
Not driving that thing in Southern California traffic. One accident and you’re gonna look like hamburger.
Besides, for almost 20k it’s not what I would consider a good value.
Sometimes parking access has a Premium value, in the conjested metro / urban jungle.
FU is not a great start for an acronym.
FU = FUgly
Or as in F You.
It’s marketing. They’ve got to make the vehicle sound bad-ass. Just like Dodge gives its vehicles those ultra-boss names: Magnum, Nitro, Caliber, Ram, etc. The drivers of these vehicles would like to convey that they enjoy intimidating people in their spare time.
Unfortunately, I think it just the acronym itself. Fun Utility Vehicle. It used to be called the SRK, but they wanted to reflect the “fun” nature of the vehicle. I would’ve chosen something different, but once you hear it enough, the “FU” part kinda goes away.
3-wheeled cars should be used with caution.
3-wheeled cars are legally motorcycles, so they don’t have to comply with the federal safety regulations for cars. 3-wheeled cars don’t require air bags, impact crumple zones, side impact guards, roll-bars, or standardized crash/rollover testing. If you drive a 3-wheeled car, you should treat it as a motorcycle in terms of safety (wear helmet and protective gear).
I believe in California and many states that have helmet laws, you are required to wear a helmet in a vehicle like this. They will ticket you if you don’t.
This looks like a “less-dorky” re-design of the old Corbin Sparrow EV.
http://www.moderndesign.org/2009/09/2000-corbin-sparrow-electric-car.html
2010 drag race between a Corbin Sparrow and a (gas) Smart Car:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puiPGIqlZeM
FUV?
Really?
Did they not run that name by a 14 year old with a bad sense of humor first?
And they should skip the U. There is very little utility to this vehicle. It should be, FCV. Fun Commute Vehicle.
What bothers me is that this vehicle isn’t that nice in cold, wet climates. Where are the doors with windows? The same goes for the Renault Twizy, by the way, which also lacks proper doors for wind and rain protection. The Toyota i-Road on the other hand does have doors with windows to fully close the cabin.
There is no proper enclosure because they are trying to keep this classified as a motorcycle for compliance reasons. Fully enclosing the cabin crosses the line legally and then they would have to meet all the standards for cars. It’s a fine line these folks as well as the Polaris folks with their Slingshot dance around that line.
At the LA Auto Show, I spoke to the rep from Polaris about their vehicle. They have the Slingshot now available as nearly enclosed too, but in their case, the strange “error” is, the windshield does not connect at the top with the roof. It’s left open. They told me that if they were to connect it and enclose the cockpit, that would put them over and it would be classified as a car.
Valid comment. Arcimoto has been promising full enclosures for some time, but they haven’t mentioned that restriction regarding car classification. I know they’re avidly pursuing clarification regarding the definition of an “autocycle” with a number of state legislatures to allow functionality specific to three-wheeled vehicles. As far as I know, they have had some success.
Nice! I’ve been a fan of Arcimoto for the past three years and it’s great to see them unveiling the flagship model. Three-wheelers are definitely unconventional, but the FUV offers a compelling blend of fun, practicality, safety and affordability. This thing is a blast to drive. Sure, the Evergreen is the premium model, but less expensive models are on the way and I can see this appealing to those that want motorcycle fun with extra practicality and safety measures. For me, it’s not a competitor to the car. There are plenty four-wheeled vehicles for a variety of tasks. This is a recreational vehicle that happens to work fine for grocery runs, weekend getaways, back road commutes and all-around runabout use. Fully enclosed doors are in the works and they’ll offer better protection from the elements than a standard two-wheeler.
Looks like this vehicle has been in development since 2009: https://endless-sphere.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=14283