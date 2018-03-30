Alleged Tesla Saboteur Claims He’s Actually A Whistleblower
Every story has two sides.
It comes as no surprise that the alleged saboteur is now pushing back against Tesla’s allegations. Isn’t that how the accused generally react? Of course, this whole situation is going to spiral the “he said, she said” out of control. Until the lawsuit proceeds, and we have some real answers, there’s no way of knowing what’s right or wrong.
Martin Tripp’s story couldn’t be more different than that of the automaker’s. He claims that the situation and his observations at Tesla made him compelled to apprise the media. So, the part about him leaking/sharing inside information with outside sources matches up with Tesla’s accusations. However, Tripp insists that he was attempting to warn investors and the media about the company’s severe practices. Tripp said:
I am being singled out for being a whistleblower. I didn’t hack into (the) system. The data I was collecting was so severe; I had to go to the media.
The former Tesla Gigafactory process technician claims that he did not hack any computers and he doesn’t even have the patience for coding. He also says that he could have cared less about a promotion. He told the media that he became aware of over 1,000 punctured or damaged Model 3 battery modules that he says were still used in Model 3 production vehicles. Tripp also pointed out the automaker’s unsafe storage of scrap materials at the Gigafactory, as well as inflated Model 3 production numbers. He shared the following statement with the Washington Post:
I looked up to Elon, I looked up to Tesla. I was always drooling about the Teslas and wanting to buy one, and I was living the mission: to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. (I) grew disillusioned after seeing the company’s waste, unsustainable practices and seeing how Elon was lying to investors about how many cars they were making.
I wanted to leave the world better for my son, and I felt I was doing everything but that.
Tripp calls Musk a “narcissist” and says he has come to the conclusion that the CEO is “only in it for himself.” He is currently seeking a lawyer, along with whistleblower protection.
Until the case plays out, we can’t validate Tripp’s comments. The expectation is that he will make every attempt to defend himself and deny these allegations. On the other side of the coin, Tesla has to produce the evidence that will prove its accusations are true. To say that this is another major distraction and disaster for the automaker is an understatement. Let’s hope it all works out positively for Tesla in the end.
“Only in it for himself..” That seems a bit of a stretch, considering Elon Musk sold Paypal way back in the early 2000’s and could’ve taken his $200+ million and bought an island somewhere and never worked a day again in his life. A man that sleeps in a sleeping bag at the factory. Logs 18-20 hour days. Gotta come back with something a little better than that.
“A man that sleeps in a sleeping bag at the factory. Logs 18-20 hour days.”
At least that’s what Elon claims, but nobody knows if this is true or not, so it could just be a lie.
Elon lie? No way!
Shocker, bro1999 seizes a moment to run down Elon/Tesla. I’d probably be mad, too, if I blew all my cash for a Bolt and then find out that if I’d waited just a little longer I could’ve bought a used Model S that destroys it.
Shocker, oversensitive TSLA fanboi with his underpants in a wad posts a crybaby comment.
If you’re looking for the TSLA echo chamber, please visit http://www.electrek.co You’re welcome.
What’s your point? What do you think the odds are that he’s lying and actually spends his days on the golf course?
Who knows, he could be hanging out with Trump these days. They seem to be on better terms compared to a year ago. Elon has definitely started embracing the Trumpian way.
Lol Trumpian way? He is talking about things like a universal basic income on Twitter. If anything I bet Musk leans left of center.
Why Not have him Punch a Time Card , Just For You!,…..lmao.. HE GETS PAID ZER0 DOLLARS A YEAR ……..Plus,……. He Gets To Pay For His Own Stock Shares ….Unlike All Other CEO’s..
I think Tesla suing this guy in civil court is silly, this guy is living in an apartment in Sparks Nevada. Highly doubtful he has any asset you could collect in a settlement. Tesla will spend a lot of money to carry this suit forward, and even with a clean 100% win, they will not be able to collect even their costs, because this guy does not have anything to take. Tesla also runs the risk of this guy exposing many internal Tesla problems in discovery, which investors may find material. If there was criminal wrongdoing Tesla would have had him arrested and file criminal charges. I think Tesla is just making an example of, and bullying this guy to scare other employees thinking about the same kinds of exposure of production data. Time will tell how that strategy turns out.
Tesla is doing this to get info on who else was involved. They know that they would never see a dime from damages from this guy.
So my question is, why bother wasting time to sue the guy if you cannot reap any settlement? It looks like he stole production data, and gave it to media members. I know this happens every day in big corporations. I personally know of an executive at a larger corporation then Tesla that was leaking sensitive information to the media, that company fired the executive, and security walked him to the property line, and move on… Tesla is wasting their time, efforts, and money, to scare other employees from taking similar actions.
It’s all part of the master narrative Elon wants to craft. “Tesla squashes saboteur that attempted to leak info to outside forces hell bent on destroying the company!”
Makes for some really nice headlines and red meat to feed to Elon’s fanatic base. Page right out of the Trump playbook.
the purpose of the suit is to get injunction and go after the third parties. read the complaint at the very end – the first remedy claimed.
If mature corporations know one thing, it is that retaliating against anyone who claims whistleblower protection is a really, really, really bad idea. I hope Tesla’s lawyers manage to rein in Musk before he goes ballistic on this guy. The Sarbanes-Oxley act that was passed after the Enron fiasco lists criminal penalties for such actions.
It’s interesting that Tesla went as far as suing this guy, but has not even lodged a criminal complaint against him. I wonder if it’s because if this case went before a judge, it would open up the company to the discovery phase, and all kinds of info it definitely does not want the public to know would be vulnerable to becoming publicized.
*judge for a criminal case, not civil.
discovery is the part of civil proceedings – the defendant will discover Tesla before this matter goes to trial. what you just wrote makes absolutely no sense.
Remember, any press is good press.
Tesla Is Using the Standard Corporate Lawyer Playbook – Damage Control + Define the Opponent
Not about the money but trying to intimidate Tripp to stop talking / sharing Tesla information. I bet they don’t have a clue how much Tesla information he has ‘acquired’.
Lawyer to Elon: Does this guy have anything that would embarrass the company? YES
Lawyer to Elon / HR: Can you ‘100% prove’ how he got the information? NO
– Okay, we will sue him for a huge amount of money and tie him up in legal activity.
– His atty will recommend a settlement and we will demand he return any information and stop communicating any information to the media
If Tripp has smoking guns on Tesla (proof Tesla misstated production numbers to investors) he better hold them close and calculate his moves.
If he has something NHTSA or a regulating body would want (safety issues overlooked / hidden), he may be able to use the whistleblower card
Sadly, I agree with his statement. I looked up to Elon, but he has said a variety of things that are closer to provably false than ever before. Can no longer claim Elon didn’t realize he was misrepresenting. Overstating production number is his usual approach. Trying to hide problems, complaining of any non-positive news as fake news and the media is out to get him, etc. Trying to diminish accidents and safety issues.
We’ll know more about his motives once we find out who the information was given to or possibly sold to. (grabs a bag of popcorn)
This is what you call a “Comedy of Errors”!
What will these so called “Wistleblowers” come up with next?
Class action lawsuits seemed to work.
Martin Tripp is as much a “Whistleblower”, as St. Elon is the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” of Company T!
You are the comment of the day award winner, referencing a Andrews Sisters recording from 1941! Thanks for helping us “learn something new every day.”
The NTSB announced that two deaths that happened in accidents with Tesla vehicles was because of Autobuddy a device the tricks the Autopilot system to think you have your hands on the steering wheel.
Hope the families that lost loved ones sue the hell out if that company.
Also since Congress won’t do there job and ban bump stocks families of Las Vegas concert shooting should sue bump stock manufacturers. Modifications to Assault Weapons Modern Sporting Weapons should be illegal pretty simple.
If it was the drivers that were killed, then they were the negligent ones. If it was anyone else, they should sue the driver using the system.
Go, Martin, go!
I would not call it a disaster or a major distraction, and if it were that would not be an understatement.
Currently I would call them likely allegations under investigation, which if proven true should put the former employee in jail. His own explanation is suspect at best, and more likely is sabotage, as described, even if his motive is as he says was to warn investors. Still that is insufficient to excuse destructive, criminal, behavior. If any money changed hands then that puts an end to his whistleblower defense.
I think various media outlets were all to eager to file unsubstantiated, suspect stories about Tesla with thin support, and probably paid for the data, and a disgruntled employee was just the sort of person they were looking for.
SO, how does trying to do a corporate take down on the best and most influential EV maker on the planet help his son?
Just check his bank deposits and we will know who was paying him.
His Caymen Island Offshore Account should have a pretty decent balance, right about now. This kid is going to be sitting pretty, when this thing finally blows over.
Difference between Elon and any other CEO in any bloated mega corporation is that if Elon leaves SpaceX and Tesla, they will fail and die. If any other CEO leaves any company, company will move on. That is how important and valuable Elon is and he deserves every dollar he gets. He is singlehandedly transforming industries because no one else is doing it and there are alot of people unhappy and fearful of change. Fear of change manifests in trolling. Our modern society has legitimized trolling. Trolls sometimes guise as whistleblowers, underdogs, CEO of Facebook and even can get elected president. This Martin Tripp is an utter troll.
lol, bro1999 carpet bombing again his pathetic bash against anything Tesla.