  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Alleged Tesla Saboteur Claims He’s Actually A Whistleblower

Alleged Tesla Saboteur Claims He’s Actually A Whistleblower

Tesla

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 34

Every story has two sides.

It comes as no surprise that the alleged saboteur is now pushing back against Tesla’s allegations. Isn’t that how the accused generally react? Of course, this whole situation is going to spiral the “he said, she said” out of control. Until the lawsuit proceeds, and we have some real answers, there’s no way of knowing what’s right or wrong.

Other Stories
UPDATE: Tesla Sues Former Employee For Sabotage And Misinformation
Musk Will Help Push Tesla Model 3 Production To 700 Per Day
Tesla Tent - Building A Cheap and Innovative Production Facility

Martin Tripp’s story couldn’t be more different than that of the automaker’s. He claims that the situation and his observations at Tesla made him compelled to apprise the media. So, the part about him leaking/sharing inside information with outside sources matches up with Tesla’s accusations. However, Tripp insists that he was attempting to warn investors and the media about the company’s severe practices. Tripp said:

I am being singled out for being a whistleblower. I didn’t hack into (the) system. The data I was collecting was so severe; I had to go to the media.

The former Tesla Gigafactory process technician claims that he did not hack any computers and he doesn’t even have the patience for coding. He also says that he could have cared less about a promotion. He told the media that he became aware of over 1,000 punctured or damaged Model 3 battery modules that he says were still used in Model 3 production vehicles. Tripp also pointed out the automaker’s unsafe storage of scrap materials at the Gigafactory, as well as inflated Model 3 production numbers. He shared the following statement with the Washington Post:

I looked up to Elon, I looked up to Tesla. I was always drooling about the Teslas and wanting to buy one, and I was living the mission: to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. (I) grew disillusioned after seeing the company’s waste, unsustainable practices and seeing how Elon was lying to investors about how many cars they were making.

. . . seeing how Elon was lying to investors about how many cars they were making . . .

I wanted to leave the world better for my son, and I felt I was doing everything but that.

Tripp calls Musk a “narcissist” and says he has come to the conclusion that the CEO is “only in it for himself.” He is currently seeking a lawyer, along with whistleblower protection.

Until the case plays out, we can’t validate Tripp’s comments. The expectation is that he will make every attempt to defend himself and deny these allegations. On the other side of the coin, Tesla has to produce the evidence that will prove its accusations are true. To say that this is another major distraction and disaster for the automaker is an understatement. Let’s hope it all works out positively for Tesla in the end.

Source: Teslarati, CNNMoney, Washington Post

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

34 Comments on "Alleged Tesla Saboteur Claims He’s Actually A Whistleblower"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
John
Guest
John

“Only in it for himself..” That seems a bit of a stretch, considering Elon Musk sold Paypal way back in the early 2000’s and could’ve taken his $200+ million and bought an island somewhere and never worked a day again in his life. A man that sleeps in a sleeping bag at the factory. Logs 18-20 hour days. Gotta come back with something a little better than that.

Vote Up25-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

“A man that sleeps in a sleeping bag at the factory. Logs 18-20 hour days.”

At least that’s what Elon claims, but nobody knows if this is true or not, so it could just be a lie.

Vote Up10-10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

Elon lie? No way!

Vote Up5-6Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
John
Guest
John

Shocker, bro1999 seizes a moment to run down Elon/Tesla. I’d probably be mad, too, if I blew all my cash for a Bolt and then find out that if I’d waited just a little longer I could’ve bought a used Model S that destroys it.

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

Shocker, oversensitive TSLA fanboi with his underpants in a wad posts a crybaby comment.
If you’re looking for the TSLA echo chamber, please visit http://www.electrek.co You’re welcome.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
John
Guest
John

What’s your point? What do you think the odds are that he’s lying and actually spends his days on the golf course?

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

Who knows, he could be hanging out with Trump these days. They seem to be on better terms compared to a year ago. Elon has definitely started embracing the Trumpian way.

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Shaun
Guest
Shaun

Lol Trumpian way? He is talking about things like a universal basic income on Twitter. If anything I bet Musk leans left of center.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Lamata
Guest
Lamata

Why Not have him Punch a Time Card , Just For You!,…..lmao.. HE GETS PAID ZER0 DOLLARS A YEAR ……..Plus,……. He Gets To Pay For His Own Stock Shares ….Unlike All Other CEO’s..

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
David Green
Guest
David Green

I think Tesla suing this guy in civil court is silly, this guy is living in an apartment in Sparks Nevada. Highly doubtful he has any asset you could collect in a settlement. Tesla will spend a lot of money to carry this suit forward, and even with a clean 100% win, they will not be able to collect even their costs, because this guy does not have anything to take. Tesla also runs the risk of this guy exposing many internal Tesla problems in discovery, which investors may find material. If there was criminal wrongdoing Tesla would have had him arrested and file criminal charges. I think Tesla is just making an example of, and bullying this guy to scare other employees thinking about the same kinds of exposure of production data. Time will tell how that strategy turns out.

Vote Up15-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
jelloslug
Guest
jelloslug

Tesla is doing this to get info on who else was involved. They know that they would never see a dime from damages from this guy.

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green
Guest
David Green

So my question is, why bother wasting time to sue the guy if you cannot reap any settlement? It looks like he stole production data, and gave it to media members. I know this happens every day in big corporations. I personally know of an executive at a larger corporation then Tesla that was leaking sensitive information to the media, that company fired the executive, and security walked him to the property line, and move on… Tesla is wasting their time, efforts, and money, to scare other employees from taking similar actions.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

It’s all part of the master narrative Elon wants to craft. “Tesla squashes saboteur that attempted to leak info to outside forces hell bent on destroying the company!”
Makes for some really nice headlines and red meat to feed to Elon’s fanatic base. Page right out of the Trump playbook.

Vote Up6-7Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
rjt
Guest
rjt

the purpose of the suit is to get injunction and go after the third parties. read the complaint at the very end – the first remedy claimed.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
dan
Guest
dan

If mature corporations know one thing, it is that retaliating against anyone who claims whistleblower protection is a really, really, really bad idea. I hope Tesla’s lawyers manage to rein in Musk before he goes ballistic on this guy. The Sarbanes-Oxley act that was passed after the Enron fiasco lists criminal penalties for such actions.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 seconds ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

It’s interesting that Tesla went as far as suing this guy, but has not even lodged a criminal complaint against him. I wonder if it’s because if this case went before a judge, it would open up the company to the discovery phase, and all kinds of info it definitely does not want the public to know would be vulnerable to becoming publicized.

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

*judge for a criminal case, not civil.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
rjt
Guest
rjt

discovery is the part of civil proceedings – the defendant will discover Tesla before this matter goes to trial. what you just wrote makes absolutely no sense.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
John
Guest
John

Remember, any press is good press.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
TeslaPlease
Guest
TeslaPlease

Tesla Is Using the Standard Corporate Lawyer Playbook – Damage Control + Define the Opponent

Not about the money but trying to intimidate Tripp to stop talking / sharing Tesla information. I bet they don’t have a clue how much Tesla information he has ‘acquired’.

Lawyer to Elon: Does this guy have anything that would embarrass the company? YES
Lawyer to Elon / HR: Can you ‘100% prove’ how he got the information? NO

– Okay, we will sue him for a huge amount of money and tie him up in legal activity.
– His atty will recommend a settlement and we will demand he return any information and stop communicating any information to the media

If Tripp has smoking guns on Tesla (proof Tesla misstated production numbers to investors) he better hold them close and calculate his moves.
If he has something NHTSA or a regulating body would want (safety issues overlooked / hidden), he may be able to use the whistleblower card

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Davd
Guest
Davd

Sadly, I agree with his statement. I looked up to Elon, but he has said a variety of things that are closer to provably false than ever before. Can no longer claim Elon didn’t realize he was misrepresenting. Overstating production number is his usual approach. Trying to hide problems, complaining of any non-positive news as fake news and the media is out to get him, etc. Trying to diminish accidents and safety issues.

Vote Up11-11Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Kdawg
Guest
Kdawg

We’ll know more about his motives once we find out who the information was given to or possibly sold to. (grabs a bag of popcorn)

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
William
Guest
William

This is what you call a “Comedy of Errors”!

What will these so called “Wistleblowers” come up with next?

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
fotomoto
Guest
fotomoto

Class action lawsuits seemed to work.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
William
Guest
William

Martin Tripp is as much a “Whistleblower”, as St. Elon is the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” of Company T!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
jm
Guest
jm

You are the comment of the day award winner, referencing a Andrews Sisters recording from 1941! Thanks for helping us “learn something new every day.”

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Ron M
Guest
Ron M

The NTSB announced that two deaths that happened in accidents with Tesla vehicles was because of Autobuddy a device the tricks the Autopilot system to think you have your hands on the steering wheel.
Hope the families that lost loved ones sue the hell out if that company.
Also since Congress won’t do there job and ban bump stocks families of Las Vegas concert shooting should sue bump stock manufacturers. Modifications to Assault Weapons Modern Sporting Weapons should be illegal pretty simple.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
tsla71
Guest
tsla71

If it was the drivers that were killed, then they were the negligent ones. If it was anyone else, they should sue the driver using the system.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

Go, Martin, go!

Vote Up1-8Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
ffbj
Guest
ffbj

I would not call it a disaster or a major distraction, and if it were that would not be an understatement.

Currently I would call them likely allegations under investigation, which if proven true should put the former employee in jail. His own explanation is suspect at best, and more likely is sabotage, as described, even if his motive is as he says was to warn investors. Still that is insufficient to excuse destructive, criminal, behavior. If any money changed hands then that puts an end to his whistleblower defense.

I think various media outlets were all to eager to file unsubstantiated, suspect stories about Tesla with thin support, and probably paid for the data, and a disgruntled employee was just the sort of person they were looking for.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
swampgator
Guest
swampgator

SO, how does trying to do a corporate take down on the best and most influential EV maker on the planet help his son?
Just check his bank deposits and we will know who was paying him.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
William
Guest
William

His Caymen Island Offshore Account should have a pretty decent balance, right about now. This kid is going to be sitting pretty, when this thing finally blows over.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
TJKR
Guest
TJKR

Difference between Elon and any other CEO in any bloated mega corporation is that if Elon leaves SpaceX and Tesla, they will fail and die. If any other CEO leaves any company, company will move on. That is how important and valuable Elon is and he deserves every dollar he gets. He is singlehandedly transforming industries because no one else is doing it and there are alot of people unhappy and fearful of change. Fear of change manifests in trolling. Our modern society has legitimized trolling. Trolls sometimes guise as whistleblowers, underdogs, CEO of Facebook and even can get elected president. This Martin Tripp is an utter troll.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
deuchebag_bro1999
Guest
deuchebag_bro1999

lol, bro1999 carpet bombing again his pathetic bash against anything Tesla.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago