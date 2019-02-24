Watch Brand New Tesla Model 3 Hit High Speeds On Autobahn: Video

25 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Model3 in Europe hits the Autobahn just minutes after its sold.

Probably not what we would do right after taking delivery of a brand new car. However, this new Model 3 owner left the Tesla Tilburg delivery center and immediately set a course for the German Autobahn.

Once there, he picked up the pace quite a bit, despite a lack of familiarity with the Autobahn and high-speed driving.

The Model 3 handled high speeds without a problem, but the driver sort of chickened out, as you might say. Since he’s not used to high speeds, he says it was difficult to judge when to apply the brakes to slow for traffic ahead.

High-speed driving isn’t really Tesla’s strong suit, but it’s welcoming to know that the Model 3 has no issues at well over 130 MPH.

Grab a look at the clip above to see several repeated attempts to accelerate to even high speeds.

Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Europe began just recently. Deliveries in China are underway now too.

