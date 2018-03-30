2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

German autobahn rockets face off in yet another old meets new drag race

This yet another drag racing video gives us a showdown of three really potent mid-size sedans. Two of them – the BMW F90 M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 – represent the old guard, the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) past, while the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, represents that last stepping stone to full zero emission high-performance driving. This race, however, is all about sheer speed of the line and who can cross the 1/4 mile (402m) mark faster.

The big three competitors of the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63, and the Audi RS6 are usually the competitors in such races, pushed against some of its more muscular American or Japanese rivals. However, as only the newest-generation M5 and E63 AMG are delivered in promising numbers to customers currently, we’ve only left with 1/3 of the usual German dynamic trio. However, there’s a new kid on the block – The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 uses a powerful 4.0 Liter bi-turbo AMG V8 engine, delivering 604 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The high-performance German saloon uses an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive all-wheel-drive system, connected to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, allowing it to achieve a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) time of just 3.3 seconds.

The BMW F90 M5 is the newest of the three. Under the hood of the latest generation of the highly-coveted German high-performance saloon is the newest version of BMW’s 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Delivering 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, it is one fast mover. All of that fire is sent through an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic that’s been specifically tuned for M5 duty, allowing the M5 to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.2 seconds.

Unlike its predecessors, this generation of the M5 relies on a specially tuned xDrive all-wheel-drive system, allowing for impressive launches off the line.

The new kid on the block is a rather interesting machine. The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid uses a combination of a twin-turbo V8 engine, combined with an electric motor. The ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) delivers a whopping 542 horsepower and 568lb-ft of torque, while the electric motor, utilizing power from a 14kwh lithium battery pack, boosts the total output to 671 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. In turn, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.4 seconds.

It uses an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission system, matched with the impressive Porsche all-wheel-drive system, and the Porsche Traction Management (PSM), allowing it to jump off the line as equally if not faster than its rivals in this race.

The drag race is performed by Autocar, who clearly had all three laying around their office HQ in England. The results are somewhat surprising, but you’ll have to press play on the video above to see who wins this race.