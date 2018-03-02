Watch McLaren 720S Blow Away Tesla Model 3 In Drag Race

8 hours ago by Eric Loveday

You didn’t expect the Tesla Model 3 to win, did you?

It’s not even in the same ballpark as the mighty Tesla Model S P100D.

But go ahead and watch as the Tesla Model 3 attempts to take down a McLaren 720s in a quarter-mile drag race.

The Model 3 was recently strapped to a dyno and the result was a recorded 280 (peak of 340) HP and 552 pound-feet of torque. On the flip side, the McLaren 720S puts out 710 HP and 568 pound-feet of torque, so it shouldn’t be a fair fight.

Video description:

“We know it’s a ridiculous race, but we have the first official real world 1/4 mile results done at a drag strip for the all new Tesla Model 3 while running against the amazing and very fast McLaren 720S.”

Yes, it’s a ridiculous matchup, but at least we get to see 0 to 60 MPH and 0 to 100 MPH times for the Model 3.