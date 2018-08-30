Watch Electrify America’s New JetStones Ad Campaign

2 H BY MARK KANE

Electrify America launches Plug In To the Present with this “JetStones” ad campaign

Volkswagen’s Electrify America, besides its major task of building charging infrastructure, as part of its $2 billion effort to advance zero-emission adoption, launched an educational campaign to raise EV awareness called Plug In To The Present.

It’s the first such campaign from Electrify America that will kick off with national TV broadcasts, radio, and a website Plug In To The Present. The website briefly describes EV cost, range, time of charge, performances, charging point locations, EV models on the market and even hydrogen models.

The first advertising spot is entitled “JetStones” and is related to Hanna-Barbera cartoons, “The Jetsons” and “The Flintstones”, which represent the future and the past of automotive (electric cars and internal combustion engine cars).

The brand-neutral video presents several electric cars, an Electrify America fast charging station (there is currently eight opened) and a demonstration of the EV acceleration from stop lights compared to a surprised driver in a gasoline car.

“When you’re behind the wheel, are you a Jetson or a Flintstone? Check out this cool commercial to learn why electric cars aren’t just a thing of the future — EVs are here today. They’re fast, quiet and fun to drive! Say goodbye to the Stone Age. Switch to an electric vehicle today!”

More details: