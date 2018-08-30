Watch BMW i8 Race McLaren 570S, Mercedes-AMG GT C, Audi R8

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

A four-way race between some rather interesting competitors

This most recent video by CarWow gives us a four-way race between some rather fetching high-performance roadsters. Battling it out on the track is a BMW i8 plug-in hybrid, facing against some rather tough ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) powered competition which comes in the form of a McLaren 570S, a Mercedes-AMG GT C and an Audi R8. All four vehicles feature similar performance, aggressive design cues and provide epic open-top driving, but most importantly, they all can take off off the line with the wrath of a wounded beast.

The BMW i8 uses a powertrain specifically built for this model. The vehicle utilizes a combination of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and a set of highly efficient electric motors, powering all four wheels of this vehicle. The combustion engine develops 170 kW/231 hp and drives the rear wheels of the BMW i8. The 96 kW/131 hp electric drive, on the other hand, joins in the power generation and provides traction for the front wheels. Together, this combination yields a power rating of 374 hp and 570 Nm of torque.

In turn, this combination allows for an all-electric range of up to 35 kilometers (22 miles) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph). In stock form, the i8 will sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155mph (250km/h).

The McLaren 570S comes with a 3.8 liter V8 twin-turbo engine, delivering 570 horsepower and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to a 7-speed Seamless Shift dual clutch Gearbox, the McLaren 570S can sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.2 seconds. Top speed is a whopping 204mph (328km/h).

Next in line is a Mercedes-AMG GT C, one of the nicest looking roadsters available on the market today. The vehicle features an AMG 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine, delivering 550 horsepower and 680Nm (501lb-ft) of torque. The engine is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed sports transmission, allowing the GT C to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.7 seconds and continuing to a top speed of 196mph (316km/h).

Finally, there’s the Audi R8 V10. For many, this is the best one of the bunch. It features a rather happy revving V10 engine, Quattro all-wheel drive, and several other, performance oriented features. While the best vehicle between these four is just a personal preference, in the end, the Audi R8 is still one of the best high-performance machines money can buy these days. The vehicle comes powered by a 5.2-liter V10 FSI® engine, which produces 532 hp of power and 398 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a 7-Speed S Tronic Dual Clutch Transmission system and its Quattro all-wheel drive, the Audi R8 can sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.2 seconds. This puts it right in the same category (acceleration wise) with the McLaren 570S. However, there’s more to drag racing than just sheer performance figures.

You can grab a look at the entire drag race video above.