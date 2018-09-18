  1. Home
  Wallpaper Wednesday: Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

Wallpaper Wednesday: Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC shows up here sized for your desktop

The Mercedes-Benz EQC was unveiled the other and it will enter production in 2019 in Germany (initially for major European markets, we believe).

To lighten the waiting time (in the U.S. it’s 2020) and to think about a possible purchase from time to time, here we have a new set of wallpapers.

