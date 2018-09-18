Wallpaper Wednesday: Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC
3 H BY
MARK KANE
Mercedes-Benz EQC shows up here sized for your desktop
The Mercedes-Benz EQC was unveiled the other and it will enter production in 2019 in Germany (initially for major European markets, we believe).
To lighten the waiting time (in the U.S. it’s 2020) and to think about a possible purchase from time to time, here we have a new set of wallpapers.
You can find more wallpapers in our Wallpaper Wednesday series.
*Images can be enlarged to 2,560 x 1,440 or greater
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
