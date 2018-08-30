VW Mulling Over Chattanooga To Produce Three EVs
Three electric Volkswagens to be produced in North America
Volkswagen intends to produce three new electric cars, based on the MEB platform, in North America. Speculations about Mexico were downplayed, which inclines us to assume that the choice will be the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.
The decision about expanding Chattanooga to handle new BEVs (or about an all-new plant) is to be made by the end of this year.
The obvious model choice for North America seems to be:
- Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ
- Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ / Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ CARGO
- and maybe also Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION
The first plant to produce Volkswagen I.D. and derivatives to be Zwickau, Germany (from November 2019 at earliest).
Source: Automotive News
Categories: Volkswagen
4 Comments on "VW Mulling Over Chattanooga To Produce Three EVs"
