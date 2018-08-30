  1. Home
VW Mulling Over Chattanooga To Produce Three EVs

Three electric Volkswagens to be produced in North America

Volkswagen intends to produce three new electric cars, based on the MEB platform, in North America. Speculations about Mexico were downplayed, which inclines us to assume that the choice will be the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.

The decision about expanding Chattanooga to handle new BEVs (or about an all-new plant) is to be made by the end of this year.

The obvious model choice for North America seems to be:

The first plant to produce Volkswagen I.D. and derivatives to be Zwickau, Germany (from November 2019 at earliest).

Source: Automotive News

4 Comments on "VW Mulling Over Chattanooga To Produce Three EVs"

scott

VW is a giant dumpster fire of lies. The sooner they go out of business, the better.

57 minutes ago
ffbj

Bring hotdogs and scotch.

37 minutes ago
wavelet

Lately there seem to be more and more photos accompanying articles without captions.
In a short article about possible VW production in the existing Chattanooga plant, I’d expect a picture of that plant, not one of Venice Beach, let alone an unlabeled pic of Venice.
Pls change your editorial policy on this — thanks (-:

48 minutes ago
ffbj

Well, they are promotional shots from VW, who would like to recapture the glory days when VW micro busses and bugs
where all over the place in CA.
Unlike VW CA is considered to be forward looking, and with it. So you highlight your future cars in that environment.
It’s Marshall McLuhan stuff. The media is the message.

40 minutes ago