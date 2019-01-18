Volvo Construction Equipment To Introduce First EVs In Mid-2020

1 H BY MARK KANE

At first smaller machines will be electrified, then the bigger ones

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) announced upcoming electrification of its smaller machines.

The Swedish company commits to introducing by mid-2020 a range of electric compact excavators (EC15 to EC27) and wheel loaders (L20 to L28). The first new EV we will see in April at Bauma exhibition.

At the same time, developments of new diesel versions of those models ends.

Volvo CE already performed Electric Site concept at Skanska’s Vikan Kross quarry, near Gothenburg, Sweden and results are pretty encouraging. See video below:

“With this move, Volvo CE is the first construction equipment manufacturer to commit to an electric future for its compact machine range. This follows an overwhelmingly favorable reaction from the market after the successful unveiling of a number of concept machines in recent years, and by working closely with customers. This move is aligned with the Volvo Group’s strategic focus on electromobility in all business areas. The first machines will be unveiled at the Bauma exhibition in April 2019, followed by a staged market-by-market introduction and ramp up in 2020. While the company stresses that diesel combustion currently remains the most appropriate power source for its larger machines, electric propulsion and battery technology is proving particularly suited to Volvo’s smaller equipment. With research and development investment now focused on the rapid development of its electric compact wheel loaders and excavators, Volvo CE is taking a step towards diesel-free compact equipment in the future.”

Company’s President, Melker Jernberg said: