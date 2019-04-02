Volkswagen Teases Full-Size Electric SUV I.D. ROOMZZ

  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

It’s time to make room for the I.D. ROOMZZ concept

Volkswagen announced a new member of the I.D. family, the I.D. ROOMZZ concept, which will be unveiled at the upcoming 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in China.

The world premiere of I.D. ROOMZZ is not accidental, as the concept heralds a full-size, all-electric SUV, based in MEB platform, scheduled for 2021 in China. We guess that the new concept is actually the expected I.D. Lounge (internal name).

The sneak-preview includes three images, while the press release underlines “Seamless design: the puristic, flowing style of the zero-emission SUV puts power in proportion”.

Volkswagen I.D. Family with I.D. ROOMZZ

“The Volkswagen Brand celebrates the world premiere of the ID. ROOMZZ1) at Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest car shows. The multi-variable all-round model is the next member of the ID. family and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version of the zero-emission SUV that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021. Auto Shanghai will have its doors open from April 16th to April 24th 2019.”

“The ID. ROOMZZ1) has a number of innovations on board: as its name suggests, the concept car sets trendsetting impulses when it comes to variability of the vehicle interior, boasting completely new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light. What is more, the IQ.DRIVE systems are brought together in the ID. ROOMZZ1): in ID. Pilot mode, the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver (level 4).”

Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand said:

“The I.D. ROOMZZ shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,”

Volkswagen I.D. ROOMZZ

Volkswagen I.D. Family:

  • I.D. (hatchback)
  • I.D. CROZZ (SUV & Coupe)
  • I.D. BUZZ (and I.D. BUZZ CARGO
  • I.D. VIZZION
  • I.D. BUGGY
  • I.D. R
  • I.D. ROOMZZ

5 Comments on "Volkswagen Teases Full-Size Electric SUV I.D. ROOMZZ"

Hauer

tick. tock.

22 minutes ago
jelloslug

With all the money that VAG has spent on renders, they could have made a real EV by now.

10 minutes ago
Jan

Can’t wait to see when the hatchback enters the market and if VW can keep the promised scales for the MEB or if they run into supply issues or pricing issues regarding battery cells as it just happens to audi. Anyway, pretty impressive lineup of concepts.

5 minutes ago
XC Skater

VWROOMZZ?
Come on VW, that wasn’t even cool in the 90’s.

1 minute ago
Clive

I have an IDea.

All business no BS.

Just produce them and quit talking about it.

33 seconds ago