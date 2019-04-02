Volkswagen Teases Full-Size Electric SUV I.D. ROOMZZ

24 M BY MARK KANE

It’s time to make room for the I.D. ROOMZZ concept

Volkswagen announced a new member of the I.D. family, the I.D. ROOMZZ concept, which will be unveiled at the upcoming 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in China.

The world premiere of I.D. ROOMZZ is not accidental, as the concept heralds a full-size, all-electric SUV, based in MEB platform, scheduled for 2021 in China. We guess that the new concept is actually the expected I.D. Lounge (internal name).

The sneak-preview includes three images, while the press release underlines “Seamless design: the puristic, flowing style of the zero-emission SUV puts power in proportion”.

“The Volkswagen Brand celebrates the world premiere of the ID. ROOMZZ1) at Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest car shows. The multi-variable all-round model is the next member of the ID. family and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version of the zero-emission SUV that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021. Auto Shanghai will have its doors open from April 16th to April 24th 2019.” “The ID. ROOMZZ1) has a number of innovations on board: as its name suggests, the concept car sets trendsetting impulses when it comes to variability of the vehicle interior, boasting completely new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light. What is more, the IQ.DRIVE systems are brought together in the ID. ROOMZZ1): in ID. Pilot mode, the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver (level 4).” Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand said: “The I.D. ROOMZZ shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,”

Volkswagen I.D. Family: