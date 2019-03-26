  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Volkswagen I.D. Lounge To Debut At Shanghai Auto Show

Volkswagen I.D. Lounge To Debut At Shanghai Auto Show

29 M BY MARK KANE 4

I.D. Lounge to join I.D. family in 2-3 weeks

Media reports re-confirmed the upcoming premiere of the Volkswagen I.D. Lounge Touareg-sized premium 7-seat SUV, envisioned for the Chinese and North American market.

The presentation is expected on April 16, 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show. Market launch of the I.D. Lounge (internal name) is set for as early as 2021, using the MEB platform.

Volkswagen I.D. news
Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Looks Beach Ready: Photos & Videos
VW Open To Sharing MEB EV Platform With Other Automakers
With Chattanooga, VW Will Have 8 Plants For EVs Based On MEB

Interestingly, according to Automotive News, the largest EV SUV could be available in Europe, but with quite a delay to 2024.

Currently, the Chinese market already enjoys two 7-seat BEVs – Tesla Model X and NIO ES8.

“VW brand sales chief, Juergen Stackmann said the upcoming Crozz and Crozz Coupe [IEVs: on the image above], expected to launch by 2021, will not be enough to meet rising demand for SUVs and crossovers the most important pillar in VW’s product strategy.”Larger dimensioned versions that offer more seating capacity are in great demand at the high end of the market,” Stackmann said.”

Source: Automotive News

Categories: General

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Volkswagen I.D. Lounge To Debut At Shanghai Auto Show"

newest oldest most voted
DONALD Boettcher

“As early as 2021” model y will have absorbed nearly all the demand by then

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
eject

What? This car is going to be as large as the Model X not the Model Y. That’s also the reason why the ID lounge isn’t planned for Europe but NA and China.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Ed

I thought ETA for Model Y is also 2021?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Didier

2021 and 2024 is “early”?

Do the autour realize it is in 3 and 5 years?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago