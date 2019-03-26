29 M BY MARK KANE

I.D. Lounge to join I.D. family in 2-3 weeks

Media reports re-confirmed the upcoming premiere of the Volkswagen I.D. Lounge Touareg-sized premium 7-seat SUV, envisioned for the Chinese and North American market.

The presentation is expected on April 16, 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show. Market launch of the I.D. Lounge (internal name) is set for as early as 2021, using the MEB platform.

Interestingly, according to Automotive News, the largest EV SUV could be available in Europe, but with quite a delay to 2024.

Currently, the Chinese market already enjoys two 7-seat BEVs – Tesla Model X and NIO ES8.

“VW brand sales chief, Juergen Stackmann said the upcoming Crozz and Crozz Coupe [IEVs: on the image above], expected to launch by 2021, will not be enough to meet rising demand for SUVs and crossovers the most important pillar in VW’s product strategy.”Larger dimensioned versions that offer more seating capacity are in great demand at the high end of the market,” Stackmann said.”

Source: Automotive News