Tesla Runs Red Light At 128 MPH, Smashes Into Infiniti SUV: Video

49 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Fortunately, everyone involved in this horrific crash survived.

Surveillance video obtained just yesterday from an October 21, 2018 crash shows the moment a white Tesla ran a red light in Miami Beach and crashed into an Infiniti SUV.

All three occupants of the SUV were seriously injured, but all survived. The EMS is seen in the video at the right place and right time to immediately assist.

According to police, the Tesla (Model S, we believe) was recklessly traveling at 128 MPH two seconds before the crash. However, the car slowed to 93 MPH at the time of impact. It appears as though Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking attempts to slow the car prior to impact.

The video description adds:

Jose Manuel Soto, 38, surrendered to authorities Jan. 25 on three counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. According to a complaint affidavit, Soto was speeding on the MacArthur Causeway at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 21 when he ran a red light and crashed into the Infiniti as it was legally making a U-turn on Fountain Street.

Musk On How Autopilot Works

Autopilot was not engaged due to the fact that it doesn’t allow for this sort of highly dangerous, high-speed driving. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted this to Twitter when he got word of the crash:

Yes, Autopilot max speed is 5mph above speed limit off highway or 90mph on highway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2019

Had Autopilot been engaged, the crash wouldn’t have occurred.

This is simply a case of a reckless, destructive driver and the person behind the wheel of the Tesla is fully at fault. However, it speaks volumes for the safety of the Tesla, as both occupants were uninjured. And the safety of the Infiniti too, as it was hit in the side. That sort of impact at that speed is not easy to protect against.

Police Comments

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez stated:

“An impact so hard, it nearly cuts that SUV in half. “We’re talking spinal fractures, collapsed lungs, one with a traumatic brain injury,” “That’s reckless endangerment for everyone.” “At 128 miles per hour, I don’t think anyone stood a chance.”

Interview With Victim Survivor

Down below is another video. This one features an interview with one of the survivors who was inside the Infiniti SUV.