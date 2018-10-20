Tesla Model 3 Versus BMW M2: The $60,000 Question

4 H BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

Can these Petrol Heads be converted?

Our friends Thomas and James at Throttle House are at it again. Back in October, we posted their Hyundai Kona Electric and Nexo Fuel Cell road test review and now they’ve come back with a Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor versus BMW M2 Competition video.

Personally, I’d prefer if they used a Model 3 Performance version to take on the M2 Competition, but they didn’t because they wanted to keep the cost of both vehicles under $60,000. A Model 3 Performance would have pushed the cost to about $5,000 more than the M2. However, the comparison isn’t all about performance, so the additional power offered in the Performance version may not have made that much difference in their opinions for this comparison.

These self-proclaimed “Petrol heads” are really starting to warm up to electric vehicles, but it’s clear they still think performance cars need to make proper sounds. At one point in the video, they even suggest the Hyundai Kona Electric sounded better than the Model 3 because you can hear the Kona’s electric motor whine more than you can the Tesla’s. Perhaps they’d like Jaguar’s artificial cabin noise the owner can choose to turn on. After trying it out in my recent I-Pace extended test drive, I think I’ll pass on the artificial Jetsons-like e-motor sound.

While this is more of an initial impression review than a real performance comparison, that’s also coming. We find out in the video that the guys will back again soon, this time taking both of these vehicles to the track for a proper performance-oriented comparison. We’ll keep an eye out for that video and bring it to you once Throttle House have it available.

So, which car gets their $60,000? Do they agree, or is it a split decision? Check out the video and see.