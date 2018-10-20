Tesla Model 3 Versus BMW M2: The $60,000 Question
Can these Petrol Heads be converted?
Our friends Thomas and James at Throttle House are at it again. Back in October, we posted their Hyundai Kona Electric and Nexo Fuel Cell road test review and now they’ve come back with a Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor versus BMW M2 Competition video.
Personally, I’d prefer if they used a Model 3 Performance version to take on the M2 Competition, but they didn’t because they wanted to keep the cost of both vehicles under $60,000. A Model 3 Performance would have pushed the cost to about $5,000 more than the M2. However, the comparison isn’t all about performance, so the additional power offered in the Performance version may not have made that much difference in their opinions for this comparison.
These self-proclaimed “Petrol heads” are really starting to warm up to electric vehicles, but it’s clear they still think performance cars need to make proper sounds. At one point in the video, they even suggest the Hyundai Kona Electric sounded better than the Model 3 because you can hear the Kona’s electric motor whine more than you can the Tesla’s. Perhaps they’d like Jaguar’s artificial cabin noise the owner can choose to turn on. After trying it out in my recent I-Pace extended test drive, I think I’ll pass on the artificial Jetsons-like e-motor sound.
While this is more of an initial impression review than a real performance comparison, that’s also coming. We find out in the video that the guys will back again soon, this time taking both of these vehicles to the track for a proper performance-oriented comparison. We’ll keep an eye out for that video and bring it to you once Throttle House have it available.
So, which car gets their $60,000? Do they agree, or is it a split decision? Check out the video and see.
14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Versus BMW M2: The $60,000 Question"
Maybe they could get some Cheese to go with their ‘E” Whine?
I’m pretty sure dinasaures made very loud sound, look where they are now
As an ex-petrol head you really won’t miss the exhaust note for very long.
It actually annoys me now when I drive an ICE.
It’s like someone at the gym next to you grunting and groaning even though they are lifting a 10 pound weight as you lift 50 pounds quietly.
Same with shifting, TBH. I had a 5-speed manual Saturn, and I actually enjoyed shifting. I thought I’d miss it, but I don’t at all.
I don’t recall reading about people missing the clippity-cloppity sound their horse made.
YouTube and social media didn’t exist lol
On a more serious note, I did find this article about people not liking the transition to cars. Ironically one problem was they were too loud.
And now they aren’t loud enough.
https://dangerousminds.net/comments/100_years_ago_some_people_were_really_hostile_to_the_introduction
In the early days electric cars where preferred over ice cars because lack of noise, and vibration. This was before the invention of the muffler.
I have read about that era and there definitely was resistance to adoption of the new machines with plenty of complaints. There wasn’t anyone missing the sound of horses, but there were people complaining about the sound of automobiles. The relative silence was a big selling point to the early electrics.
For decades, engineers worked to silence the car inside and out as best they could. Now, we associate loud exhaust with power, performance and being a bad ass, so now expensive cars have to be noisy. As usual, we are our own worst enemies.
Let‘s just have machines making their appropriate sounds. Electric trains also didn’t initially sound like steam engines. A combustion engine may have a nice exhaust note (however noone really should amplify it artificially), an EV is near silent. Both sounds represent their technology, and environment and modern society clearly prefer development towards silent and therefore electric drivetrains – and i think everyone can adapt to that.
Ugh….these people that demand noise. They are like all the vinyl cranks that pine for the pops & crackles of records.
After now owning 2 EVs I find exhaust noise not only annoying but offensive. It is similar to watching the heat of smoking exhaust pipes in the winter; when you sense the heat coming out of the exhaust it just represents the inefficient waste of energy as represented by lost heat. Noise, lost heat, fumes are all primal unnecessary results of an inefficient mode of propulsion and an unsustainable and dirty energy source. When I am pinned to the back of my seat by the slight whine and rush of quiet speed, that is way more exhilarating and intoxicating than a bunch of smoke and noise.
Noise is a carcinogen.