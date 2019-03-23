Plugged In: Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Slump & Tesla Turmoil: Video

1 H BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

Kona sales drop and Tesla continues to make several changes.

Each week on the Youtube channel E For Electric, Alex and I discuss some of the important electric vehicle news we’ve covered during the week. One of the main topics discussed in this week’s “Plugged In” video is the abrupt drop in sales for the Hyundai Kona EV.

After selling about 11,000 Kona EVs in November and December combined, Hyundai only registered a total of a little over 5,000 Kona EV sales in January and February.

Why is that? There’s clearly enough demand. California dealerships are charging over MSRP, and many European markets report a year waiting long wait to get one. Hyundai’s decision to limit Kona EV sales to only the ten ZEV states in the US has definitely upset many Kona EV fans.

We also talk briefly about Tesla’s recent flurry of changes and announcements, and whether or not we think that’s a problem for the company. Check out the video and let us know in the comments what topics you’d like to see discussed in next week’s show.