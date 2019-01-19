Top 3 Tips To Fix Tesla Model 3 Winter Flaws: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Every car has some issues in the winter.

Electric cars, in particular, are prone to some cold-weather problems. The Tesla Model 3 is no exception to that rule. But did you know several of the issues can be fixed by following some simple tips?

As you’ll witness in the video, the Model 3 has at least 3 known winter flaws. Those trick Tesla door handles always seem to be the sticking point (pun intended) though.

The other issues are the frameless windows that freeze in position. This prevents them from retracting down when needed for closing.

Lastly, the self-folding mirrors. The simplest of fixes out of the three.

For an idea of just how simple it is to fix, or at least partially fix these flaws, the solution is silicone, a microfiber towel, and the swipe of a button on the screen. Seems easy enough, right?

Watch the video to find out more on how to deal with 3 winter flaws associated with the Tesla Model 3.

Video description: