2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Test Drive Review: I Was Shocked

According to this test driver’s perspective, the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is incredible.

When the Chevrolet Bolt EV first came along, it was big news. At the time, it was the only reasonably priced, long-range EV available in the U.S. nationwide. However, its unique and interesting facade, as well as its seat comfort seemed to turn many people off. Since then, it has sold reasonably well, as far as EVs go. But, interest hasn’t risen to respectable levels.

For the above reasons, we don’t get a lot of Bolt-related content or reviews. Moreover, while the reviews we have read are primarily positive, it’s rare to find one that’s head over heels about the electric car.

Fast forward to the present. YouTube channel TopHatPlus recently enjoyed a test drive in a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV. Needless to say, the driver was more than surprised by the experience … in a good way. He’s enamored by the car’s peppy acceleration, outstanding maneuverability, roomy interior, up-to-date cabin technology, and plethora of creature comforts. The publication shares:

Words do not explain how good this thing was…

Have you driven a Chevrolet Bolt EV? What did you think? Share your experience with us in the comment section below.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt Review Test Drive I WAS SHOCKED

