2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Test Drive Review: I Was Shocked
According to this test driver’s perspective, the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is incredible.
When the Chevrolet Bolt EV first came along, it was big news. At the time, it was the only reasonably priced, long-range EV available in the U.S. nationwide. However, its unique and interesting facade, as well as its seat comfort seemed to turn many people off. Since then, it has sold reasonably well, as far as EVs go. But, interest hasn’t risen to respectable levels.
For the above reasons, we don’t get a lot of Bolt-related content or reviews. Moreover, while the reviews we have read are primarily positive, it’s rare to find one that’s head over heels about the electric car.
Fast forward to the present. YouTube channel TopHatPlus recently enjoyed a test drive in a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV. Needless to say, the driver was more than surprised by the experience … in a good way. He’s enamored by the car’s peppy acceleration, outstanding maneuverability, roomy interior, up-to-date cabin technology, and plethora of creature comforts. The publication shares:
Words do not explain how good this thing was…
Have you driven a Chevrolet Bolt EV? What did you think? Share your experience with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via TopHatPlus on YouTube:
Source: YouTube, TopHatPlus
I’ve had my Bolt for over a year – best car I’ve ever owned.
Same here. Hands down, overall the best car I’ve ever owned. The only car that was more fun was a Honda S2000 roadster.
Also a very capable travel car if you are willing to do some planning. This weekend I’m heading to the mountains for some skiing in VT. It’s about 250 miles, and the temps will be in the single digits. But I’m taking the Bolt anyway!
For sure! I live in Ontario and have driven trips over 1000km easy. You just need to make sure there are enough DCFC on your route 😉
My wife has had a Bolt for about a year and a half. She is not a car person – in fact her previous car she didn’t even care what she got; she told me to pick it out. She couldn’t even tell the different between a Camry and an Accord. But she loves her Bolt. She talks about it all the time; she is completely converted over to electric drive and thinks the Bolt is the perfect car. As far as the best car she has ever owned – it’s not even close. The Bolt is miles ahead of any other car.
50K? ARE YOU SERIOUS? COULD BE OK FOR 25K, BETTER AROUND 18K!! it’s better GM works more and streamlineS production untill push to a much, much lower level the price of this car. More than 50k means money enough YOU CAN BUY A HOUSE IN MOST OF THE STATES. You can buy a reasonable good used car for 8K and spend remaining 42k for the dirtiest and most expensive fuel you can imagine for the rest of your life. LET’S BE CLEAR, MAKING GOOD ACCOUNT, does it make sense? ANSWER IS NO.
Where are you getting 50k? MSRP only goes to about $44k. I paid $33k for a fully loaded Bolt (even a premium paint color) after tax incentives and dealer discounts.
Agree^. I bet the average net cost is in the 20s.
33k sounds about right for a fully loaded premier after incentives. Still waiting for a $2500 rebate from TX.
He is Italian, which means that for him 44k$ + 22% VAT = 53k$. US Americans don’t realize that they are still living the dream. At least, as long as debts don’t catch up on them!
What’s your problem?
He’s probably just upset that he lives on the 2nd floor.
I have tested a Chevy Bolt and a Model 3. Will buy or lease one of them when my current lease ends in September. May go for the Bolt by March 31st to take advantage of the full Federal credit however. Both are wonderful vehicles. The automotive future certainly looks bright, as I assume these two vehicles are simply the tip of the upcoming iceberg!
I’ve owned one for a month now and it’s a great vehicle. It’s practical for everyday City commute. I’ve got a car seat behind the driver’s seat. I typically run the battery halfway before charging and I charge twice a week on average.
The Bolt is a a good EV ,too bad the Seats are thinly padded ,car is FUGLY,and charge points are not countrywide,as GM has no vision of funding it. With all their Dealers country wide they could have had 4-6 spots allocated and the cars would sell like hotcakes,But its just a compliance car and GM does not see selling it in big numbers,why would they ,they lose $7000 per Bolt, maybe now its $5000 per car, but can they sell it at $37000 without the Federal Tax incentive?(after the reach toe 200,000 limit)
I used to think dealerships were a logical place for chargers, now I think otherwise.
Rather, I wish GM would partner with a third party network, like Nissan, BMW, and EVGo did. Thanks to Nissan and BMW’s foresight and leadership, I am actually able to drive my Bolt anywhere that I travel (with a little planning).
I bought one just about 3 weeks ago.
The only thing wrong with the bolt is the Chevrolet experience
We have had our Bolt for 18 months, and almost 19K trouble-free miles. Have owned foreign cars since the 1960’s. This is the best, most fun car we have ever owned, including some amazing sports cars.
GM has said they don’t make money on our $36K Bolt, so they are moving to more expensive Cadillac EVs to hide the cost of batteries. Musk just said basically the same thing, coming from the other direction.
Wall Street won’t wait for the miracle next gen battery, Our current government won’t help. And most Americans who buy $40+ trucks and SUVs aren’t going to add 50% to the cost of their rolling whorehouses to save the planet.
I am not as hopeful as some. I don’t see a smooth transition to an EV world.
I’ve been driving ours since Dec. 2016 and I have to say … I agree wholeheartedly! Fun to drive and the best car I’ve ever owned!