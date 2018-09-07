Top 5 Selling Plug-In Electric Cars – U.S. August 2018 Edition

4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Here at InsideEVs, we’ve come to realize that not everyone shares our passion for an overload of sales figures, like you’ll see in our monthly report card and scorecard.

Admittedly, both can be a bit overwhelming from a numbers overload perspective.

So, in addition to presenting sales in our typical fashion, we’ll assemble this monthly Top 5 list, which highlights the five best selling plug-in electric cars in the U.S. for any given month.

For this list, we’re focused on the Top 5 best-selling plug-in electric cars in the U.S. for August 2018.

Heres goes…

5. Chevrolet Volt

Chevy Volt sales checked in at 1,825 units in the U.S. in August 2018. That brings the Volt’s YTD total to 11,114 units, placing it in 5th overall for YTD sales too.

4. Toyota Prius Prime

For August 2018, Toyota Prius Prime sales checked in at a healthy 2,071 units. YTD sales for the Prius Prime now stand at 18,310 units, good for second place.

3. Tesla Model S

Our tally shows Model S sales hit an estimated 2,625 units in August 2018, putting it in third place for the month. The YTD tally stands at an estimated 14,645 units, which places it in third in YTD sales.

2. Tesla Model X

The Model X sold an estimated 2,750 units in the U.S. in August 2018, landing it solidly in second place for the month. YTD, Model X sales stand at an estimated 13,600 units, which places it in 4th from the YTD perspective.

1.Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 had a breakout month in August 2018 by selling a whopping, estimated 17,800 units. The Model 3 had a commanding sales lead over every other plug-in vehicle in August. Even more impressive is that the Model 3 is easily number 1 in YTD figures too at 55,882 units, which puts it so far in the lead that it can’t be caught.

Closing

Variety is the spice of life. Automotive sales should be no exception.

If you’re seeking a simple Top 5 sales list, you’ve found it here. If you’re after a super detailed write up with more numbers/figures than you could ever imagine, well that’s right here in our scorecard.

And for those wondering, August 2018 marked a record for U.S. sales of plug-in electric cars with an estimated grand total of 36,380 sold.