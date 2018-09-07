Top 5 Selling Plug-In Electric Cars – U.S. August 2018 Edition
Here at InsideEVs, we’ve come to realize that not everyone shares our passion for an overload of sales figures, like you’ll see in our monthly report card and scorecard.
Admittedly, both can be a bit overwhelming from a numbers overload perspective.
So, in addition to presenting sales in our typical fashion, we’ll assemble this monthly Top 5 list, which highlights the five best selling plug-in electric cars in the U.S. for any given month.
For this list, we’re focused on the Top 5 best-selling plug-in electric cars in the U.S. for August 2018.
Heres goes…
Chevy Volt sales checked in at 1,825 units in the U.S. in August 2018. That brings the Volt’s YTD total to 11,114 units, placing it in 5th overall for YTD sales too.
For August 2018, Toyota Prius Prime sales checked in at a healthy 2,071 units. YTD sales for the Prius Prime now stand at 18,310 units, good for second place.
Our tally shows Model S sales hit an estimated 2,625 units in August 2018, putting it in third place for the month. The YTD tally stands at an estimated 14,645 units, which places it in third in YTD sales.
The Model X sold an estimated 2,750 units in the U.S. in August 2018, landing it solidly in second place for the month. YTD, Model X sales stand at an estimated 13,600 units, which places it in 4th from the YTD perspective.
The Model 3 had a breakout month in August 2018 by selling a whopping, estimated 17,800 units. The Model 3 had a commanding sales lead over every other plug-in vehicle in August. Even more impressive is that the Model 3 is easily number 1 in YTD figures too at 55,882 units, which puts it so far in the lead that it can’t be caught.

Variety is the spice of life. Automotive sales should be no exception.
If you’re seeking a simple Top 5 sales list, you’ve found it here. If you’re after a super detailed write up with more numbers/figures than you could ever imagine, well that’s right here in our scorecard.
And for those wondering, August 2018 marked a record for U.S. sales of plug-in electric cars with an estimated grand total of 36,380 sold.
15 Comments on "Top 5 Selling Plug-In Electric Cars – U.S. August 2018 Edition"
Wait a second. If the Bolt was in fifth place why did the Volt get a place instead?
Because the Bolt wasn’t in fifth.
The Bolt is in 5th place for the year, but this month the Volt slightly outsold the Bolt.
ouch
Good to see that GM managed to get in the USA Top 5.
Impressive that all three current Tesla production EVs place in the Top 5… will be interesting to see if the upcoming Model Y will make Tesla 4 of 5.
The Above article photo of the Model X with Jeremy Clarkson… the way he is looking at the Model X… his being conflicted with feelings of both contempt and admiration for the car… priceless.
Oddly enough I experience similar feelings when I look at Jeremy Clarkson, but only one of the ones you mentioned, and it’s not admiration.
Hybrids dont count.
“Variety is the spice of life. Automotive sales should be no exception.”
Yes, this^^
And even more important, the cars that are the most popular might not be the best choice for YOUR personal needs, because with plug-ins, your personal driving habits need to match the EV you buy. Buy what works, not what is popular.
With that said, the top 5 cars all have one thing in common. They all do a very good job at eliminating the need to worry so much about charging for many people.
The big problem with two of those “Plug in Electric” cars is that they have a stinking gas burner in them.
Is there enough BEV’s to start doing a real electric car sales chart yet?
PHEVs are great but you should break that list into PHEV and BEV:
March Top 5 PHEV:
1 Prius Prime 2,922
2 Chevy Volt 1,782
3 Honda Clarity 1,061
4 Ford Fusion Energy 782
March Top 5 BEV:
1 Tesla Model 3 3,820
2 Tesla Model S 3,375
3 Tesla Model X 2,825
4 Chevy Bolt 1,1774
5 Nissan Leaf 1,500
oops. Bolt 1,774.
nice. easy to ready.
Prius does not count. Those prius buyers are most likely previous owners that do not understand how these cars are designed. Take the gas engine out of the prius no movement. Take the gas engine out of the Volt you get a total EV. I think in the near future there will total electric Volts. As for Tesla filling their model 3 orders will keep them above all other EV makers. Will be interesting when Tesla does not have a big waiting list
Should really break this out as top 5 PHEV and top 5 BEV.
August Top 5 PHEV:
1 Prius Prime 2,071
2 Chevy Volt 1,825
3 Honda Clarity 1,425
4 BMW 530e 749
5 Chrysler Pacifica 654
August Top 5 BEV:
1 Tesla Model 3 17,800
2 Tesla Model X 2,750
3 Tesla Model S 2,625
4 Nissan Leaf 1,350
5 Chevy Bolt 1,225