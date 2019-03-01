Tesla Slashes Model 3, S & X Pricing In China: Up To $51,000 Less
Yuan the base (price) drops.
Telsa vehicles are now a lot cheaper in China. Yesterday saw the introduction of the $35,000 Model 3 in the U.S. and reductions in prices of all variants of the mid-size sedan, as well as Model S and Model X. But the changes made to the company’s sales structure — moving all sales to online-only — have allowed for reductions in prices across the range internationally as well. Especially in the case of the Model X P100D.
In China, the automaker offers eight variants spread across the three current models — the base Model 3 will only be available there in about six months, according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk (embedded below). Each of those has seen a considerable drop which our friends at Gasgoo chart as follows:
To get an idea of what that means in U.S. currency values, we turn to Vincent Yu, who posted those corresponding values on his own chart on Twitter (embedded below).
Now, the figures don’t exactly match up, but that’s only because the exchange rates vary day-to-day, but they are close enough to give us a very good indication of the savings Chinese customers will now see. In the case of the Model X P100D the difference is a whopping $50,835. The high-performance version of large Tesla sedan, the Model S P100D is also hugely reduced, with a $41,326 saving. Both Model 3 Performance and the Long Range Dual Motor have had their price chopped by $6,557.
The Tesla brand is hugely popular in China and these prices will go some way to allowing many more in the price-sensitive market to fulfill their transportation dreams.
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) March 1, 2019
Base Model 3 available in Europe in ~6 months, Asia 6 to 8 months. Latter contingent on Shanghai Gigafactory. Country-specific taxes & import duties mean price may be 25% or more above US number.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2019
Source: Vincent Yu on Twitter, Gasgoo
Why don’t you, you know, use the actual names of the vehicles??? A “P100D” is so 2018.
Fair point.
I went with the older nomenclature because that’s what was used in the charts, and most people have a solid understanding of what they mean.
I appreciate you sticking with the tried and true. The new names change too fast to keep up with them.
Any particular reason for such a huge drop for P models? Some tax or import duty threshold reached?
That’s my question, too. I’m guessing that such a large drop in price indicates that China dropped some fees or tariffs, or that — as you say — Tesla exceeded some threshold to qualify for lower fees or tariffs. I seriously doubt that Tesla would have dropped the price that far just because they were making supply-and-demand adjustments.
Does Tesla get any government incentives in China?
Not really. EVs can avoid license wait lists in some Chinese cities. Teslas qualify for 2019 NEV credits (similar to ZEV credits in California and other states). They have no use for NEV credits, though, and may not be able to find a buyer for them.
Cars made in Shanghai Gigafactory should qualify for buyer incentives, but China is phasing those out.