Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q2 2018

Tesla just released its production can sales numbers for the second quarter of this year and the numbers show tremendous progress.

Even more so when laid out in graph form.

Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – through June 2018

As we know, the production target of 5,000 Tesla Model 3 a week was achieved and it’s now time for a short celebration before all hands will go on-board again to further improve output.

Deliveries are now at an all-time quarterly high of 40,740 (±0.5%) (up 85% year-over-year) and >70,000 YTD:

  • Model 3: 18,440
  • Model X: 11,370
  • Model S: 10,930

You can just see how big of a jump this was in this graphic:

Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – through June 2018

Production hit an all-time high too of 53,339 (up 107.5% year-over-year) for the quarter and 87,833 YTD:

  • Model S + Model X: 24,761
  • Model 3: 28,578

Production increased quicker than sales, which of course means that the next quarter will likely be even stronger.

Because there was 11,166 Model 3 in transit to customers at the end of Q2, the Model 3 could become the #1 best-selling electric car in the world as early as July of this year. If not in July, then August seems a safe bet.

Tesla Model S/X/3 Production (quarterly) – through June 2018

In just a few short hours, we’ll report on U.S. sales for the month of June. It’s a hot one and we’re not referring to the temps. Stick with us throughout the day today and into tomorrow as the scorching numbers begin to pile in.

xm

On NO. Eye’s Burning. GEOMETRIC GROWTH. Shorts On FIRE.

1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

TSLA has actually made absolutely no sense over the past 30 hours. At close on Friday, they were at $342. Premarket Monday they hit $360. Now they’re at $326.

I still expect they’ll crack $500 by the time Q3 financials come out, but that’s still 4 months away.

1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

Strange right?

1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

Buy the rumor, sell the news. Perhaps the oldest bromide on Wall Street.

58 minutes ago
SparkEV BoltEV

Not really strange. People investing probably already knew. Otherwise, they wouldn’t invest in such volatile stock.

49 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

True true

48 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Yep, not surprising at all. People invest on either:
1) speculation
2) detailed analysis of financials where discounted future cash flows are a significant factor
In the case of Tesla (and many young companies), there’s a lot of guessing in both cases.
I’ve worked in high tech for several decades – get ready for positive financial reports ==> stock going down because investors’ expectations (i.e. speculation) were too high.

36 minutes ago
David Green

The selloff of Tesla stock yesterday and today is not individual investors, it is institutional investors, look at the volume yesterday, and in the first hour this morning… This is institutional… they were not impressed with the deliveries, and all the spin in the press release.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Mark.ca

Green, just so you know, the institutional and algo trades happen at EOD. That’s when the trading algos need rebalancing. Pros trade the close traders trade the open. I see you are working hard on your spin. TSLA is a trading stock now and it will pinball between 300 and 400 on any news so trying to make sense of anything is futile.

3 minutes ago
James

Indeed, would only make sense if they were at $3.26

52 minutes ago
David Green

$322 now… Makes total sense, Deliveries of Model 3 were a huge miss at 18K, Wall Street expected 22-28K Model S is down 12% 1H2017 to 1H2018 and Doug Field quit…. all bad news… Also Fremont was closed Sunday and Monday, making it very obvious that 5K weekly rate is not sustainable. It was a massive push with tons of overtime, and double shifts. then close the factory for 2 days to let everyone recover (I see that as 5K Model 3’s in 9 days) Nobody is buying Elon’s burst build crap anymore.. Wall Street wants to see a car every 53 seconds in a sustainable manner (like Ford).

If you look deeper into the numbers for Q2 2018 S and X production was also 1 week rate lower then Q2 2017, hmmm sounds like the S and X team were helping in the tent? Again showing the rate is not sustainable.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
xm

You think Wall Street doesn’t understand the hold up in deliveries vs. the Tax Credit. You think they’re simple Fools?

The cars are built, doesn’t matter if there’s a burst to finish higher at the end, to make up for maintenance down time. Again, are Wall Street analyst’s stupid fools?

Wall Street didn’t hear the new target of 6000?

Is Wall Street this incompetent?
Tells you a lot.

20 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

I’d like to see X and S sales graphed only for California. That will tell us how EV sales are likely to go over time, as it is Tesla’s most mature market.

1 hour ago
Seven Electrics

So far I’ve only been able to find this: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-06/tesla-registrations-plunge-24-california-its-largest-market (“Tesla Registrations Plunge 24% In California, Its Largest Market”) but it’s a year old. I’m sure InsideEVs has far better data.

If California can’t increase its EV penetration, no state can.

1 hour ago
Vexar

Do you live in California? You can’t throw a paper cup from a national coffee shop without hitting a Tesla. Toyota Prius, meanwhile, is lagging. Here’s a funny story about the Prius in California:

http://www.thedrive.com/news/19918/california-dealer-refuses-to-sell-its-1m-worth-of-parked-prius-models-sues-toyota

1 hour ago
Mark.ca

No, he lives under a rock.

14 seconds ago
xm

Tesla now down to it’s 200 day moving average of 322.
A Good Day to Buy, with dollar cost averaging…

19 minutes ago