Tesla Model 3 Non-Employee Deliveries To Start Next Week
16 hours ago by Eric Loveday 58Comments
Maybe…
Just in time for Christmas it seems.
Maxed out Tesla Model 3 orders will begin shipping out to non-employees as early as next week. That’s the latest word via Reddit.
Perhaps those stockpiled Model 3s we spotted the other day are actually non-employee cars waiting for delivery starting next week?
The Reddit post reads:
“Our Non-Employee Maxed Out Model 3 is Delivering Monday!!! – VIN #2079 – it’s for my GF and she’s like a kid at Christmas!”
The VIN # is basically meaningless, as reports suggest earlier VINs have not yet been assigned or delivered, so don’t focus on that 2079 number.
Back in late November, Tesla opened up the ordering process to the general public reservation holders. At the time, the delivery time frame was listed at as short as 4 weeks. It seems that some of those deliveries are now being moved forward.
We should find out early next week if non-employee deliveries actually do commence.
To date, Tesla has delivered an estimated 712 Model 3s, a number that’s far below initial expectations put forth by the automaker. Last month during its Q3 earnings report, the automaker pushed back initial production timelines for the 3 by three months, stating the “5,000/per week” target had been moved from the end of Q4 to the end of Q3.
Source: Reddit
58 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Non-Employee Deliveries To Start Next Week"
Tesla isn’t late; they just wanted to time it to coincide with Christmas! /S
Orthodox Christmas (Jan.7)? 😉
Actually some non-employees have already received their Model 3, perhaps non-insiders (employees, investors, VIPs)?
Orthodox Christmas is not 7 Jan
Or maybe Kwanzaa!
Chinese New Year…….lol
@James,
Why wasting time posting anything in respond to bro1999 ?
Or maybe Festivus!
Many will celebrate “Teslavus” this year.
Those with a Model 3 in the garage, that is!
Ideally, I think Tesla wants to deliver at least a few “non-employee” cars just so they can declare they “began deliveries” in 2017 (sort of a psychological victory of sorts – particularly with regard to the stock market). Yes, yes, I know a few hundred employee cars were also delivered.
We still don’t know if they are producing in any volume (I assume not), but it does close out the year on a positive note for them (i.e. “Customer” deliveries have begun!).
And we all know how important perception is to Tesla. “Perception is reality” has never rung more true.
As long as it continues and also continues to force other car makers to make electric cars, who cares?
@bro1999 said: “And we all know how important perception is to Tesla. “Perception is reality” has never rung more true.”
——————
Lol…. Tesla Model 3 non-employee deliveries ramping up in Q4-17… that will be a reality stomach to the EV laggards because as these cars get in consumers hands the Model 3 will become the new benchmark all other cars will be compared to in that luxury midsize category… BMW looses that position to Tesla in Q1-18… that’s reality!
Tesla = luxury?????
@ Serial anti tesla troll thomas said:
“Tesla = luxury?????”
—————-
BMW 330i = luxury???
I can only assume you’ve never actually taken a ride in a Tesla car, as I have.
Tesla = luxury!!!!!
Sure, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but that won’t drive you to work safely, quickly, reliably, better than any other vehicle.
As usual a good story about Tesla is all oh, people are just fooled by smoke and mirrors, and blinded by Elon’s elan.
Give it up, Dude.
It’s just so sad, comical, and predictable.
I believe it was “volume deliveries in Q1.” I anticipate maximum stomping in March. I also expect the Tesla Semi will be operational between Sparks and Fremont by February. Fair bet it is carrying something for the Model III.
Most importantly, to deliver More Model 3’s (To Non Employees) than Chevy Did of the Bolt EV, last December!
😀😉
And a limited number of Chevrolet Volts in Dec ’10 just in the nick of time.
Good news…..I hope mine comes soon!
I’m predicting a 1,000 TM3’s will be sold for December 2017
If Panasonic is indeed shipping batteries over from Japan due to the Gigafactory’s plethora of problems cranking out its own batteries, that’s probably a safe bet.
https://gizmodo.com/report-tesla-could-be-hogging-batteries-and-causing-a-1821051084
Panasonic has been shipping batteries from Japan to Tesla since 2011 for the Model S. Why would Panasonic shipping batteries from Japan all the sudden be news, or any indication of a problem at the Gigafactory?
At, least. Of course it is the holidays, so they may slow down for a few weeks.
In general December is not a great month for auto dealers, fewer shopping days. Lots of promotions.
GM, admits that they have been ripping you off for years but now you can pay what their employees pay. A stupid promotion Imo, but they, like all legacy makers, are very worried as their models languish and orders for them fall.
More lay-offs and plant closings in the future for them. Coal in the stocking, for their bad behaviors. While Tesla grapples with years of backlog pointing a bony finger at a tombstone in a mythical graveyard with the inscription The ICE 1896-2022.
Fantastic news! I have officially seen my first one on the road and it looked great.
Now please, Tesla, get some demo units in your showrooms!
Don’t hold your breath on the showroom models
Will the recipients be required to sign NDAs? It would be nice to have some real, objective, and unbiased reviews.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m rooting for all electric vehicles to succeed including Tesla.
But the production and delivery thus far has been a farce. The very definition of smoke and mirrors.
Oh, I’ve not “gotten you wrong” alright.
You don’t want Tesla to succeed. You’re not “rooting” for Tesla.
The BS from your posts rises so high, that even a Falcon Heavy rocket couldn’t rise above it.
Buyers who have completed their orders have reported back that there was no NDA that they had to sign when they completed their purchase agreement. Tesla would have had to put the NDA into the purchase agreement for it to be lawfully enforceable.
“Maxed out Tesla Model 3 orders”
Huh?
There was a hard stop number????
No, think bells and whistles…
Probably after the holidays production will pick up mounting to over 1k a week, by the end of January, and then picking up 1k per month 250+ cars, per week.
That would get them to 3k a week by the end of March, which is pretty generous, though Musk says 5k per week by then.
https://techcrunch.com/2017/11/01/tesla-predicts-production-rate-of-5k-model-3-cars-per-week-by-late-q1-2018/
I highly doubt they meet that aggressive ramp. Even if they clear one bottleneck they’re going to find others.
Can we all just agree to say this is when they actually start delivering to customers 😀
Yes. Two years ago, Tesla estimated early deliveries of Model 3 would start in December of 2017.
Seems like they’re still on time. 🙂
I don’t actually disagree with this whatsoever. The whole we have to “sell” a few hundred of them to people who have signed away their first born just to meet some random deadline was never a good idea IMO.
Had they gone through real tooling, produced and inspected them on an actual line before selling them, and been able to produce them in #’s that make them look like they know WTH they’re doing even if it was several months later I think it would have left a much better taste in peoples mouth. As it stands today though, apart from the Tesla zealots, the Model 3 launch isn’t really being viewed all that positively and for a company whose future supposedly rides hugely on that a kick ass launch would have been a great boost.
“Had they gone through real tooling, produced and inspected them on an actual line before selling them, and been able to produce them in #’s that make them look like they know WTH they’re doing even if it was several months later I think it would have left a much better taste in peoples mouth.”
Wow, you actually gave your honest opinion about Tesla and its cars for once!
Better sit down and rest for awhile. Actually telling the Truth, even if it was just once, must have been a terrific strain for you! 🙄
I have been saying the truth for a looong time. It’s just that idiots like you don’t like it if it doesnt fit your narrative so you label me, and those like me, as a troll, shorter, hater, etc.l
Do you try hard to be this big of a dbag or does it come naturally??
It comes Naturally with his primordial chants in front of the Stuart Smalley SNL Al frankstein mirror. I’m good enough, I’m smart enough and doggone it people like me, if I can just keep my hands long enough in the TSLA cookie jar
I do think that Tesla would have looked better by not exaggerating that actual deliveries were taking place. It ended up making it look bad when they couldn’t ramp up production because they weren’t actually ready.
As far as raising more money from gullible people I don’t know, it might have been worth it?
Yes, Must. Keep. Cash Incineration. Bonfire. Going. So pull out the PT Barnum circus Reality Distortion Field sideshow (Roadster2.0 & Semi)
“Can we all just agree to say this is when they actually start delivering to customers”
No. Tesla haters don’t get to define who a “customer” is or isn’t, nor do they get to declare the money any person pays is any more “real” than another person’s money.
Tesla Model 3 deliveries began July 28, 2017; several months earlier than a previous target date announced by Tesla. Your continual denial of reality, your Stages of Grief posts, and your Big Lies, are not going to change that by a single day.
Off yr meds, again, we see. He should have clarified – this is when TSLA pulls the SnM Bob out of their employees orifices, and the unbiased free speech can occur (rather than self-interested self-serving parties such as yourself)
As long as they iron out any bugs by the time I purchase in 2020, I don’t give pile of Fecal Matter when it is considered “customer deliveries”…….lol
“Can we all just agree to say this is when they actually start delivering to customers ”
Let me know when you get the State of California (CARB, Taxation, License, etc) and the Federal Gov’t (IRS, DOT, EPA, etc) to agree. Because they ALL count these the same as any other customer delivery under the law.
Let me know when you’ve gotten them to agree.
How many here are model 3 reserve holders? Are you guys not worried about 4 years /50,000 miles drive unit warranty?