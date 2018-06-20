Tesla Might Expand To Elon Musk’s South African Homeland In 2019

2 H BY MARK KANE

Is Africa finally ready for Tesla and is Tesla ready for Africa?

South Africa is one of those places where you can’t buy a Tesla, but according to Elon Musk – who left South Africa for North America almost 30 years ago – there is a chance for change.

The first store is expected to be opened in South Africa in 2019 – “probably“.

The biggest challenge in Africa is that there is not that much demand for EVs, which makes the continent and particular countries among the last to get the latest EV models.

The other problem is that the state utility Eskom Holdings SOC recently experienced rolling blackouts because it didn’t have money for investments in new power plants.

At the same time, there are customers that are already ready for Tesla, as you can see in this reply to Musk: “Amazing — I’m first in line when it happens!”

Probably end of next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2018

Source: Bloomberg