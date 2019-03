50 M BY MARK KANE

Another day, another change in the Tesla shop

Tesla once again adjusted its offer on the go – this time changes concern the Model S and Model X. The standard battery versions disappeared from the design studio in less than a month since introduction.

We were guessing that those Standard S/X were equipped with 92 kWh batteries (or limited to 92 kWh) for 310 and 270 miles of range, respectively.

After all the price changes, changes with closing or not of the stores and the introduction of Standard battery version of Model 3, Tesla is probably too busy producing cars to afford to focus on the base Model S/X. Simplifying the process could be a reason, as now all three versions of S/X are ≈100 kWh battery versions.

The great news is that the prices for 100 kWh versions are now significantly lower (starts from the level of the previous Standard battery version).

The Performance S/X MSRP are now $13,000 less than a month ago, while the Long Range version (previously called Extended Range) is $8,000 lower (Model S) and $6,500 lower (Model X).

Deliveries in the U.S. are expected within one month:

Model S Long Range (2019) – $85,000 and 335 miles (539 km) of EPA range



and of EPA range Model S Performance (2019) – $99,000 and 315 miles (507 km) of EPA range



and of EPA range Model S Performance LM (2019) – $119,000 and 315 miles (507 km) of EPA range



and of EPA range Model X Long Range (2019) – $89,500 and 295 miles (475 km) of EPA range



and of EPA range Model X Performance (2019) – $104,000 and 289 miles (465 km) of EPA range



and of EPA range Model X Performance LM (2019) – $124,000 and 289 miles (465 km) of EPA range



* LM is $20,000 Ludicrous Mode upgrade for better acceleration

** MSRP prices requires to add $1,200 destination charge, $3,750 federal tax credit not included

Tesla Model S & Tesla Model X offer in U.S. – March 22, 2019