Tesla Expected To Ship 3,000 Model 3 To Europe Weekly By February
3,000 per week is more than 12,000 per month
According to the Belgian news agency Focus-WTV (via Teslarati), Tesla intends to ship to Europe about 3,000 Tesla Model 3 weekly, beginning on February!
That’s a lot of cars – about 12,000 per month, which over the longer-term would place the Model 3 at #1 among all plug-ins in Europe, as the Nissan LEAF this year probably will fail to achieve an average of 4,000/month.
Transport of the Model 3 by the sea takes about 15 days (through the Panama Canal). Cars are expected to arrive in the Zeebrugge docks in Belgium.
Assuming that production of Model 3 will be:
- 7,000 per week: 4,000 (≈16,000 per month) will be available for U.S., Canada and China
- 10,000 per week: 7,000 (≈28,000 per month) will be available for U.S., Canada and China
Bonus: ordering Tesla Model 3 in Europe
11 Comments on "Tesla Expected To Ship 3,000 Model 3 To Europe Weekly By February"
Does this imply falling demand in North America or higher production output?
My guess is still trying to maximize cars with the largest markup first.
Both, I assume. Higher output as planned in the production rampup. And some market saturation in the US, especially in California, at least for the higher priced variants (not the base version).
In my opinion, the demand for the 45k+ model in the US has slowly stabilized and has little potential for further increases, especially after the decrease in the subsidies. Therefore, it is an extremely clever move from Tesla to start the deliveries to Europe now and therefore be able to increase production so far, that the SR Model can bei delievered in a few months in the US and thus generate new demand there.
I think we’ve already seen evidence of tapering demand in the US for current spec models – if there wasn’t, Tesla would not have needed to send multiple “order now for year end delivery” messages (i.e. they would have all been booked up).
We’ll probably see another bump in the US once the short range version comes out.
Demand globally will be high enough to gobble up they can all supply for at least another year. Maybe then they’ll change the mix in favour of the Y’s ramp.
Maybe they deem that it is better to starve a bit the US and Canadian market as not to loose the Euro reservation holders to competition. Europe is a much more competitive market for them with Tesla barely making it in the top ten in many European countries as far as pluggin sales are concerned. This as opposed to the US where they won the EV market anyway.
Here below a ranking as at October 2018 for total pluggin sales figures for first 10 month of 2017, appearance of Tesla first Model (S or X):
France: 15th
Germany: 20th
Sweden: 11th
Netherlands: 1st
Norway; 4th
Belgium: 12th
Denmark: no comparison available/very few sales
Spain: 15th
Italy: 9th
Ireland: 7th.
If it was not for the hugely incentivized Dutch and Norwegian markets the best sold Tesla in Europe would have sales figures more or less comparable to the very expensive (+/- EUR 100k) Porsche Panamera PHEV so it is now or never for Tesla to grab a larger part of that market.
So you prove that Tesla model S & X demand is quite Low in Europe. So after the initial fanboys purchase Model 3, there is No Reason to believe any different for a 2nd class product, ala iPhone XR. the demand will Dry up just like it has already done in USA. So Flatline plateau level. there is no chance of any Exponential curve, as Smoked up by Elon in arrogance. China sales will be even quicker to die down given nastiness of Canada and USA.
Demand in the US may drop a bit when various incentives expire after the new year (including the $7,500 federal tax credit). So, it makes sense to ramp up deliveries to places that still have strong incentives, while continuing to work on ways to lower production costs in the US and China.
Wow 3,000 a week to Europe 12,000 a month. Production of 7,000 a week. Tesla is moving on all cylinders without using cylinders. Fourth quarter numbers will be great and 2019 will be like a rocket from SpaceX.
Shorter’s wearing there short shorts will definitely be needing there Depends.
their
So, there.