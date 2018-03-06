SsangYong e-SIV EV Concept Hits The Stage In Geneva

5 hours ago by Mark Kane

Here’s the SsangYong e-SIV EV concept – a C-segment all-electric SUV – unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

It seems that SsangYong, under Mahindra & Mahindra, is following in the footsteps of two other Korean brands (Hyundai and Kia) by developing BEVs.

It’s not yet known when we should expect to see a production model (apparently 2020, as next-generation Korando EV), but SsangYong did say that the concept represents strategic model showcasing the brand’s future approach to electric vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving.

The name e-SIV – stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle. Just look at the wide screen inside.

“As a specialist manufacturer of SUVs, SsangYong has developed a wide range of cars for use on-road, off-road and in both urban and leisure environments. e-SIV is a C-segment sized electric vehicle (EV) and is the company’s fifth electric car concept to be exhibited. Previous models include KEV1 in 2010, KEV2 (2011), e-XIV (2012), and Tivoli EV-R shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to EVs. e-SIV – which stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle, has been developed to demonstrate SsangYong’s approach to creating a connected mobility solution and autonomous driving. The company recognises that change in future mobility will only result from positive consumer interest, engagement and experience, and e-SIV will be central in helping to shape the next-generation of SsangYong SUVs and EVs. With a compact, balanced and dynamic design to create a sporty looking car for the future, the e-SIV is based on the design of SsangYong’s next generation C-segment SUV.”

SsangYong e-SIV EV concept specs:

140 kW electric motor

electric motor 61.5 kWh battery

battery 320-450 km (200-280 miles) of cruising range

of cruising range 150 km/h (94 mph) top speed

0-80% charging in 50 minutes

More in the press blast: