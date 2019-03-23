  1. Home
Škoda BEV plans slowly crystalize.

Škoda intends to introduce two MEB-based electric cars, based on the recently presented Škoda Vision iV concept, by the end of 2022. As in the case of Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ and Audi e-tron, the first is to be an SUV, and the second a derivative coupe-style SUV.

The brand currently is considering a third model on the same platform according to CEO Bernhard Maier. It could be a lower-cost, smaller EV, kind of like the Volkswagen I.D. or Seat el-Born. It would be great news for Europe where Škoda is usually the most affordable within the Volkswagen Group.

““We are looking for a lower-specced car as well. Once we have a positive business case we can come up with a clear solution.”

“We are building on the same platform as VW. We want to do a car equivalent to the ID hatch or El-Born, but it has to be one step after another. We have a clear product target.””

Before that happen, first Škoda will introduce the all-electric e-Citigo (a derivative of Volkswagen e-up!) with an expected range of 300 km (186 miles).

Škoda BEV plan:

  • e-Citigo in 2019
  • SUV (MEB-based)
  • SUV-coupe (MEB-based)
  • hatchback (MEB-based), sibling to Volkswagen I.D. or Seat el-Born

Source: Autocar

2 Comments on "Škoda Considers Third MEB-Based Electric Car: Affordable Hatchback"

Clive

Good news for their customers.

Considering VW AG owns them I’d say it’s a given. But great news regardless.

Who else is going to use this lovely forward thinking platform ?

Houlr Peter

Včera bylo pozdě.

