Škoda Considers Third MEB-Based Electric Car: Affordable Hatchback
Škoda BEV plans slowly crystalize.
Škoda intends to introduce two MEB-based electric cars, based on the recently presented Škoda Vision iV concept, by the end of 2022. As in the case of Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ and Audi e-tron, the first is to be an SUV, and the second a derivative coupe-style SUV.
The brand currently is considering a third model on the same platform according to CEO Bernhard Maier. It could be a lower-cost, smaller EV, kind of like the Volkswagen I.D. or Seat el-Born. It would be great news for Europe where Škoda is usually the most affordable within the Volkswagen Group.
““We are looking for a lower-specced car as well. Once we have a positive business case we can come up with a clear solution.”
“We are building on the same platform as VW. We want to do a car equivalent to the ID hatch or El-Born, but it has to be one step after another. We have a clear product target.””
Before that happen, first Škoda will introduce the all-electric e-Citigo (a derivative of Volkswagen e-up!) with an expected range of 300 km (186 miles).
Škoda BEV plan:
- e-Citigo in 2019
- SUV (MEB-based)
- SUV-coupe (MEB-based)
- hatchback (MEB-based), sibling to Volkswagen I.D. or Seat el-Born
Source: Autocar
Categories: Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Škoda Considers Third MEB-Based Electric Car: Affordable Hatchback"
Good news for their customers.
Considering VW AG owns them I’d say it’s a given. But great news regardless.
Who else is going to use this lovely forward thinking platform ?
Včera bylo pozdě.