Rivian At X Games

BY DOMENICK YONEY

Adventure truck seeks, finds winter adventure.

Rivian is a brand of all-electric adventure vehicles. It makes sense, then, that it would show up at places where outdoor fun is in full effect. From now until Sunday, one particularly happening location is Aspen, Colorado, where the Winter X Games are now underway. Besides skiing, snowboarding, and freestyle snowmobiling, you can also check out the future of adventure-oriented transportation.

The automotive startup tweeted out (embedded below) its X Game attendance today, and included a few photographs. The team has its R1T electric truck out and available for viewing during the event. They also have a number of people on hand to answer questions as well. From the tweeted photos, it seems like the display is somewhat static, so there will probably not be any dashes up ski slopes with athletes in tow à la Mitsubishi.

To find it, just go to the base of Gondola Plaza at 601 East Dean Street between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. It should be pretty easy to spot. Look for a small crowd surrounding a silver pickup that looks unlike any you’ve seen before.

As a reminder, the Rivian pickup, which shares the same platform and drivetrain with the R1S SUV, is just slightly smaller than the full-size Ford F-150, but has outsized performance. Depending on which battery pack option customers choose, it is said to sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds and travel as far as 450 miles on a charge.

If you manage to make it, please drop by the Rivian section of the InsideEVs Forum and give us your impressions. In the Forum you can mingle with other fans and pre-order holders as we all look forward to the vehicles rolling out of the company’s Normal, Illinois factory.

We’re calling #Aspen home for the next few days. Stop by to see the #R1T in Gondola Plaza (Durant Ave and Hunter St) on your way to the slopes! Visit us through Sunday the 27th, from 9am – 4pm daily. Learn more here: https://t.co/AvXPJiJTgm #ElectricAdventure pic.twitter.com/pawBuixy7S — Rivian (@Rivian) January 25, 2019

Source: Rivian