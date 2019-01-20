  1. Home
Renault Sold Record 7,000 Electric Cars In December

Renault ends year 2018 on a high – records everywhere

The end of the year for Renault was pretty significant as French manufacturer reports sales of 7,000 all-electric cars in December, which is not only 77% more than a year ago, but also an all-time record – over 500 higher than previous from November.

Outstanding results are the fruit of record sales of both, the ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. Here are numbers for December and the full year (excluding Twizy):

Renault electric car sales – December 2018

As the overall sales in 2018 increased by 37% year-over-year to 49,620, BEVs now account for about 1.9% of passenger Renault sales and 2.5% of light commercial Renault sales (globally). In Europe (where almost all Renault EVs were sold) the share in total volume is 3.5% (PC) and 3.2% (LCV) respectively.

In 2018 Renault’s share in all-electric car segment in Europe amounted 22%.

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. In 2018, 1,235 SM3 Z.E. were sold (down 39%).

Benz

More than 60,000 in 2019 is very likely.

42 minutes ago
Nono13

It’s a great improvement but Renault should have done better after 10 years.

Hopefully the increase of sells in the last 2 months is due to an announced increase of production and could maybe lead to 60 000 sells in 2019. Maybe even 65 000.

36 minutes ago