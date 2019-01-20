Renault Sold Record 7,000 Electric Cars In December

48 M BY MARK KANE

Renault ends year 2018 on a high – records everywhere

The end of the year for Renault was pretty significant as French manufacturer reports sales of 7,000 all-electric cars in December, which is not only 77% more than a year ago, but also an all-time record – over 500 higher than previous from November.

Outstanding results are the fruit of record sales of both, the ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. Here are numbers for December and the full year (excluding Twizy):

Renault electric car sales – December 2018

As the overall sales in 2018 increased by 37% year-over-year to 49,620, BEVs now account for about 1.9% of passenger Renault sales and 2.5% of light commercial Renault sales (globally). In Europe (where almost all Renault EVs were sold) the share in total volume is 3.5% (PC) and 3.2% (LCV) respectively.

In 2018 Renault’s share in all-electric car segment in Europe amounted 22%.

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. In 2018, 1,235 SM3 Z.E. were sold (down 39%).