Porsche Oddly Claims Today’s Battery Tech Not Ready For 911
Considering the electric Porsche Taycan is right around the corner, this is an odd statement from the automaker.
Porsche’s new 911 sports car stunned the crowd at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show and that’s hardly a surprise. Every new generation of the iconic model causes a stir with its premiere, but the 992 generation is even more special as it could become the very first hybridized 911 in the entire history of the German manufacturer.
Honestly, we are slightly confused about the potential electrified 911. Porsche is giving us mixed signals – first, it was announced the hybrid 911 will come by 2022, but now it turns out that might not happen in this generation of the car. Apparently, the automaker is not happy with today’s battery technology and that fact could force it to wait further until the batteries get better.
“Today the battery technology wouldn’t be satisfying for us, and if it doesn’t satisfy us then we won’t offer it,” August Achleitner, the head of the 911 range, told Drive at the Los Angeles Auto Show last week. “It doesn’t make sense to offer a hybrid version which will just stay in the showroom.”
Of course, if the technology improves significantly in the next years, Porsche is open not only to hybridize the 911 but also to give it purely electric propulsion. “If you had asked me two years ago if I had imagined an electric 911 I would have answered ‘forget it, no chance’,” Achleitner commented. “But in the meantime, we have had several test rides with the Taycan and this is quite an enjoyable thing. So now why not in the 911?”
Obviously, Porsche is not ready with a hybrid powertrain for 911 yet. However, the 992 generation of the model has been designed with electrification in mind – the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, for example, can accommodate an integrated electric motor. Whether Porsche will launch a range-topping, 911 Turbo-matching hybrid 911, or a mid-range Carrera alternative, remains a mystery for now.
6 Comments
The reason is they want the lowest possible weight, to get optimum handling in difficult situations and so on. I’m sure they are waiting for first or second generation solid state batteries. They wanted to get a light and agile handling vehicle.
If that is the case, they have to wait for a while. Probably suits them the best too, given the 911 is just ready in a new updated version now. Sometimes it would probably just say it’s a secret – if anybody asks when will you release this or that model as an EV.
I’m sure they will release 1-2 other EV models before 911 will be electric.
Mr August does not want to leave Miss July behind , he wants to keep the Flat Six noise and tail happy driving dynamics intact,Just give me my Dec present please ,a Tesla DM mod3 P
Nothing odd about this claim I believe, Taycan is a four door GT, it can afford a few extra kg’s. Now the 911 it is another animal, it’s a nimble car made to jump from one corner to another Nurburgring style. Weight is crucial for those type of cars, if they can make an electric 911 that weight no more than 1450 kg then its ok but I am not sure current battery technology allows that. No matter how low the center of gravity a heavy car will be less agile on a twisty track. I would not be surprised for us to have to wait quite a long time to see a Model 3 performance on the ring and then I bet a bag of peanuts that it will be slower than the 1999 E46 M3’s which are still often seen on the ring.
Porsche doesn’t want to offend the 911 “purists”. They have a mid-engine Cayman/Boxster platform with superior chassis and handling to the 911, yet they always keep the performance of these cars in check. Imagine a brand new 911 EV with far superior handling and performance than the ICE version, who still wants to buy the gasoline version ?
Porsche is delaying the inevitable to keep the current crop of 911 owners happy. Not me. My Model 3P weighs in just over 4000 lbs in a sedan chassis, yet it drives better than any 911 without the fancy electronic aids (PDCC, PAA, PASM, …) both over normal road and on curvy country road.
For a similar price, the upcoming Roadster 2 will dominate the sports car market including anything Porsche has to offer.
Must be an energy density thing, the battery just adding too much weight for Porsche’s taste. Doesn’t stop Tesla from shoehorning 200kWh in the new Roadster somehow, so we’ll see how that stacks up to 911 once it’s out.
Porsche probably isn’t all that motivated anyway, 911 will appeal to petrol heads fro a long time anyway even if it can’t quite keep up with electrics.
Well, Tesla seems to disagree with the upcoming Roadster.