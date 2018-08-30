Polestar Will Change How Customers Buy Cars In U.S.
You’ll be able to research, configure, and order cars online.
Changing the car-buying experience is no easy task thanks to franchise laws and entrenched dealership lobby groups. Just look at Tesla and the difficulty it’s had to try to sell directly to customers. Some states outright forbid an automaker from selling directly to consumers, and that’s put Tesla in a bind. But Polestar, a Volvo performance sub-brand, will try to change that.
“Launching an entirely new car brand gives us the opportunity to assess what customers enjoy about car ownership, and what they are less keen on,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar. “We also want to remove the hassle from traditional car ownership.”
That means customers can research, configure, and order cars online. If customers want to see a car before ordering, they can do so in a franchised Polestar Space. Here, customers will interact with non-commissioned product experts (not sales personnel) who will provide any information they need. These “spaces” will also offer pick-up and delivery servicing so customers won’t have to wait at a dealerships service center while their vehicle is being serviced.
Polestar is also offering a subscription service for customers, much like Care by Volvo. Here, customers can cover nearly all the associated costs of ownership through the service, including insurance, maintenance, repairs, and car payments. All customers have to pay for is gas.
Polestar has one vehicle right now – the Polestar 1. It’s a 600-plus horsepower hybrid coupe, which will enter production in mid-2019. Sadly, you can’t buy one. The first year of production is sold out with about 200 cars coming to North America. In early 2019, the company will debut its second model – Polestar 2 – which will be the company’s first full-battery electric vehicle set to compete with the Tesla Model 3.
Source: Motor1
Wow, I really like this new car buying experience coming from Polestar! Seems very customer centric, with low to no pressure to buy and focused on helping the customer learn about the product and make the best decision for him. Now, I can’t put my finger on it, but something about this idea from Polestar seems very familiar. I don’t know what it is, but I just can’t shake the feeling that someone somewhere else is doing something very similar to this. Who could it be? Who…could…it…be? I’ll have to search the google!
Smart (Daimler) in Europe in the late 1990s.
So, no, it wasn’t Tesla.
I never said Tesla originated the idea. In fact I never mentioned Tesla, so thanks for bringing them into the conversation! I do have a Model 3 ordered and I must say, the process described in the article is very similar to my experience with Tesla. Now you’re a smart guy tftf so let me ask you this. Do you think Polestar, a premium sub-brand of a premium European brand, is trying to emulate Tesla in this case, or Smart? I mean really, do you actually think Polestar is targeting very many Smart customers for their premium products? To thine own self be true.
