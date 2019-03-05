See Polestar 2 Electric Car Live In Geneva: Video

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

We get up close to this Scandinavian response to the Tesla Model 3.

The Polestar 2 has just made its Geneva Motor Show debut. Last week, we got lots of details about the mid-size fastback from Volvo’s electric sub-brand, but there’s no substitute for having people crawling over a vehicle to help us judge its proportions and scale. In the video above, we get some of that as we watch the car get mobbed by auto journos on its big press day. If that’s not enough, don’t worry, we have more below.

As the video quickly reminds us, the Polestar 2 features two electric motors serving up an all-wheel-drive system with over 400 horsepower (408 hp, to be exact), and 487 pound-feet of torque. This helps it scoot from 0-to-60 mph in 5 seconds, though as we’ve said, the team is targeting a quicker 4.7 second time for production.

Motor 1’s Clint Simone also points out the car’s Android-based infotainment operating system allows for native adoption of apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps. As we can see, the screen appears to function with pretty decent speed, though this is something we are keen to test when the 2 reaches stores.

Technical aspects aside, the video allows us to get a better idea of the car’s proportions. Despite being around 3 inches shorter and 5 inches narrower than the Tesla Model 3, the Scandinavian design uses its high shoulders and hood height to convey a certain substantialness.

For another perspective, we’ve embedded another similarly short video below of a gray example also on display. We get a bit better look at the details of the front end in this clip and a look at the dash from a back-seat perspective. The commentator talks a bit about the interior finish of the car and seems to like it, though mentions she is still on the fence regarding whether it lives up to its considerable price tag. In the U.S., the Polestar 2 Launch Edition will retail for $63,000.