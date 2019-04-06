In March 2019 Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Spain Increased 176%

1 H BY MARK KANE

Spain continues its growth towards 2% market share

Strong sales of the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan LEAF put Spain on the path of high growth. In March, plug-in electric car registrations increased by about 176% year-over-year to 2,084. Market share amounted to 1.7%.

During the first quarter, sales doubled to almost 4,500.

March brings record deliveries of the Tesla Model 3, which with 396 new registrations took the #1 spot for the year. It’s important to note that also the Nissan LEAF did great with 278 new registrations (a new record). However, as EV Sales Blog points out, both models are still far from the Renault ZOE’s record of 554 in October 2017.

Plug-in electric car sales in Spain – March 2019

Source: EV Sales Blog