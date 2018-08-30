No Advertising Required: Tesla Model 3 #1 In Revenue On Its Own
Tesla Model 3 sales continue to prove the unimaginable.
We’ve provided a multitude of articles about the incredible success of Tesla Model 3 sales this year. Deliveries got off to a rough start and lasted for many months when the car was first released. Production bottlenecks meant that only a handful of vehicles made their way into owners’ driveways by the end of 2017. Tesla has since resolved most of the issues and is now delivering Model 3 sedans at an epic rate.
While it’s incredible to see the progress Tesla has made with Model 3 production and deliveries, there’s a whole lot more to the story that makes it significantly compelling. Let’s not forget that Tesla doesn’t advertise. The automaker has no traditional dealerships and there are still several states in which it is not even allowed to sell its cars. Tesla doesn’t really stock inventory cars. Additionally, Tesla offers no discounts on its vehicles and accepts no endorsements. Remember, electric cars are not popular, sedans don’t sell in the U.S., and Tesla vehicles are not cheap.
Model 3 was top-selling car in US by revenue despite no advertising, no paid endorsements & no discounts. Competitors spent billions on marketing. Model 3 was product alone.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018
Meanwhile, traditional automakers do all of the above to sell cars. Thousands of dealerships across the country stock thousands of cars and offer special lease programs and financing deals or huge markdowns off MSRP on a regular basis. Automotive advertising plagues television, radio, and the internet. Legacy automakers are free to sell their cars in all states and endorsements are very common. We could go on and on here about the situation. Yet, the all-electric Tesla Model 3 is proving itself as a U.S. best-seller month after month. “Wow” is not an appropriate word to describe how significant this is.
The TM3 is a car without any serious competition at this time. It will continue selling at record levels until there is something on the market to match its range and performance for the same (or lower) price.
Reminds me of the original Ford Mustang, the new Corvette on the market, and the launch of the Camaro. None required advertizing.
Maybe this is why Lutz is so tight.
Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Q4 2018 will be about 70,000.
I hope it will be more than 70k. In December alone, Tesla might deliver 40k TM3s.
Uh… hate to burst your bubble, but there’s absolutely no way that Tesla is going to deliver 40K Model 3s this December. That would require Tesla to deliver 1290 cars per day every day in December. Their best month so far was September, with 742 cars per day. There’s no way that in a span of 3 months they’re going to increase deliveries by 73%.
They’re constrained by battery cell production. Panasonic is ramping it up as quickly as they can – they might manage a 30% increase by the end of the year. Tesla also introduced the midrange Model 3, which should boost production by another 25% or so if they stop making any other variant of the car. Combined, that’d be 1206 cars per day, or 37K in December. That’s a wildly optimistic number that assumes no hiccups of any sort, plus a weird decision to make mid-range Model 3 instead of more profitable variants of it.
More realistic is probably 28-32K in December.
Your numbers make sense in terms of production constrains. Deliveries – that’s entirely different. If Tesla can pull off producing 40k TM3s ready for delivery in December than I think delivering 1290 cars a day should be possible. There are around 80 Tesla stores in the US, each would have to deliver 16 cars a day.
Call me an optimist.
Mostly I agree with this assessment, but no paid endorsements? Their referral program skirts the issue, but the recipients of the benefits of those programs, while not receiving cash, are getting cars, perks, other benefits, that are cash equivalents.
Tesla could counter that these you tubers are just rabid fans and are being rewarded accordingly for their efforts.
That they would endorse the product regardless of pecuniary benefits to themselves, which may be true, but would they be as motivated. Not trying to knock Tesla, just pointing out the obvious.
I looked up average cost of advertising by manufacturer. When you go to a Jag dealer, realize that Jag will spend on average $3000 in advertising to sell any car/SUV on the lot. Many of the premium brands are in the $2000 range. Honda and Toyota are towards the bottom at about $300-400. Do some simple back of the envelope math of 16 million cars sold annually in the US and let’s say $1000 per car for advertising. That is 1.6X10^10 a year in advertising. I guess you can add the advertising industry to the list of businesses that Tesla is disrupting.
A couple of other interesting points raised by the article. Consider the effect of all that money focused at convincing people they “need” an SUV or pickup truck. I visited France last month and I was amazed that during the entire time I saw one mid-sized pickup truck. Yet the Model 3 is a 4-door, midsize, electric sedan. That thing shouldn’t sell.
I think this fact is lost on so many. Tesla has done ZERO paid advertising in their existence. What would GM and Ford give to not have to pay an advertising budget??
I took my Model 3 to our weekly Friday night Farmers Market/Hot Rod Cruise In recently. I was parked next to a Corvette with a fully blown chromed out ICE sticking up through the hood. There was an interesting contrast between that and my empty frunk. The gas boys were literally fuming and grumbling over all the attention my gorgeous Mabellene was getting. People would look at the frunk and then walk back and look in the trunk for an engine. Then the questions started. I think I may have sold a few Tesla’s.