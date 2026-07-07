The New Polestar 4 Wagon Is Actually Called The ‘SUV’

Polestar confirmed its latest model will be called the Polestar 4 SUV.

Based on the same underpinnings as the coupe-like Polestar 4, the new SUV version offers more cargo space and a rear window.

The Polestar 4 SUV will go on sale in September, but it won’t come to the U.S.

Polestar may have been strong-armed out of the American market, but that hasn’t stopped the Swedish automaker from pushing forward with its plan to expand its lineup.

The latest model to join the brand’s portfolio will be called the Polestar 4 SUV, the company confirmed today. It’s not exactly the wagon I was hoping for, but it’s still a larger car that’s expected to offer more cargo space and a rear window at a relatively affordable price. (The regular Polestar 4 doesn’t have one and relies on a rear-view camera to feed video to the rear-view mirror.)

Polestar 4 SUV teaser Photo by: Polestar

Polestar said it will start selling the new 4 SUV on September 2 in most markets, with a WLTP-rated range of up to 391 miles for the long-range rear-wheel drive version. A Dual-Motor variant will also be available.

The company released a teaser image for now, showing the C-pillar window and what appears to be a panoramic glass roof.

Earlier this year, Polestar announced plans to expand its lineup with four new models. The company’s CEO, Michael Lohscheller, told InsideEVs during a media roundtable that the new version of the Polestar 4 would “absolutely” be sold in the United States, but that will likely not happen anymore.

Late last month, Polestar, which is owned by China’s Geely Group, was effectively banned from selling 2027-model-year EVs in America after the U.S. Department of Commerce denied the automaker an authorization under the Connected Vehicle Rule, which targets cars with Chinese technology.

What do you think?

Besides the new Polestar 4 SUV, the Swedish brand has launched the Polestar 5 four-door electric grand tourer, and is working on the debuts of the second-generation Polestar 2 entry-level sedan, as well as a brand-new crossover dubbed the Polestar 7.

The Polestar 4 SUV will be assembled in South Korea, with pricing expected to be revealed closer to the model’s reveal.

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