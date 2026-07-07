The Alpine A110 EV Has One Job: Prove Electric Sports Cars Can Be Light

Alpine’s electric A110 uses a split battery pack to keep a low driving position and rear-biased sports-car balance.

A cell-to-pack battery, aluminum suspension, and 800V tech show Alpine is fighting EV weight from every angle.

Two rear motors with torque vectoring could help the A110 EV keep the playful oversteer of the combustion car.

Alpine is bringing a very special electric mule to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the A110 Future. This development vehicle is meant to showcase the tech that will power its future production electric A110, which Alpine assures us will be “a genuine EV sports car without compromise.”

The A110 EV is regarded as the third generation of the nameplate. The first debuted in 1963, the second in 2017, and the new electric model is expected to arrive sometime next year. It won’t come anywhere near matching the original’s exceptionally low weight of 1,370 lbs (620 kg), or even the newer model’s 2,513 lbs (1,140 kg), but Alpine says keeping it light was one of the project’s main priorities.

It will ride on an all-new 800-volt architecture called the Alpine Performance Platform and have a split battery pack, with one part in the front and the other in the back. Alpine is not using a skateboard-type platform with the battery in the floor because that would raise the driving position and prevent the manufacturer from achieving the desired rear-biased 40:60 weight distribution, which is typical of mid-engined sports cars.

Gallery: Alpine A110 Future test mule 5 Source: Alpine

This weight balance is what makes a mid-engined sports car handle the way it does, and retaining this in an electric car is important for Alpine. The gas-powered A110 was a very engaging car with a propensity to oversteer around corners, and Alpine will want to imbue its new EV with much of the same character.

Its suspension components will also be made out of aluminum to keep weight down, and it will feature “new integrated braking and steering systems.” Audi also said lightweight is a key priority with its upcoming electric sports car.

Its batteries feature a cell-to-pack design, meaning the cells are built directly into the pack rather than split into several larger modules. This type of design helps Alpine fight battery pack weight and bulk, although the tradeoff is that one of these packs is harder to repair since you can’t remove modules made up of dozens of cells like you can in other EVs.

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Power will come from a new rear e-axle with two electric motors and a silicon-carbide inverter. Alpine hasn’t released power figures yet, but with two motors at the back, it should have much finer control over torque delivery across the rear axle, which could help make the electric A110 feel playful instead of just ruthlessly efficient.

This dual-motor setup with torque vectoring is how Alpine likely plans to make the electric A110 go sideways easily, like the combustion model it’s set to replace.

What do you think?

The A110 EV will look like an evolution of the combustion model. This mule appears to be wearing a modified version of the older car’s body, but with flared fenders, suggesting the new EV will have a wider track.

Alpine plans to also launch a roadster version of the A110 EV, as well as a larger A310 2+2 coupe model based on the same underpinnings. The latter is expected to arrive around 2028, offering an electric four-door sports car alternative to the Porsche 911, and it could reach U.S. shores too.

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