Sales stats prove that better design and more range increases demand

The second-generation Nissan LEAF hugely increased sales of the Japanese model both in Europe and Japan, but not so much in the U.S.

Better, more conventional design combined with a longer-range 40 kWh battery and relatively weak competition in its segment enabled LEAF to become the best seller in 2018. In the U.S., because of more BEV choices (including Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV) the impact was weak.

One of our readers recently shared a graph presenting the comparison of LEAF sales in the Netherlands, which clearly shows how big a difference the second-generation made. Sales increased some 4-times.

The question is whether the 62 kWh version (in Europe from mid-2019) will be able to maintain the higher sales or if it will fall against the wave of new competitors.

Nissan LEAF sales in the Netherlands

More sales stats from the Netherlands can be seen here, including the latest surge of Tesla Model 3 of over 1,600 nre registrations in March!

Hat tip to Seth!!!

5 Comments on "Here’s How Nissan LEAF Sales In Netherlands Were Impacted By Gen 2"

Milfan

When it comes to performance, supercharging, dedicated effort to sell, Nissan Leaf is no match for Tesla Model-3 and that’s why Model-3 sold 4,500 units this month in Norway. The long range should help but not much unless Nissan takes good effort and also adds some charging facility.

49 minutes ago
Chris O

In the US leaf plus pricing starts north of base Model 3. Unless Nissan can afford to drop prices to restore the balance of value I think Nissan should savor its moment of success while it lasts. Well not just Nissan of course, all non premium $35K+ EVs will need a serious price adjustment.

11 minutes ago
jorttu

That is an amazing analysis of the sales graph shown above.

4 minutes ago
Benz

The main reason for an increase in sales numbers of the Nissan Leaf will be the availability of the 62 kWh battery pack (which then will result in a higher range). The Nissan Leaf will therefore be considered as a practical vehicle (and therefore a viable option) by more people then before.

The Nissan Leaf will then start eating marketshare of ICE models (of several brands). Much more than it already has done before.

The Nissan Leaf is a pioneer EV model.

43 minutes ago
ffbj

The new Leaf is already old hat.

39 minutes ago