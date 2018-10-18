Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Increased In October 2018
More than 8,300 LEAFs were sold globally in October
Nissan reports that in Europe sales of the Nissan LEAF amounted to 4,758 last month, which is better than in September and the 2nd highest result since the all-time record of 6,503 in March.
LEAF remains one of the top Nissan models in Europe, taking probably the highest ever share in the brand’s volume – at 10.2%!
We assume that so far this year Nissan sold some 35,000 LEAFs in Europe and there are still thousands of orders waiting to be fulfilled.
Total Nissan LEAF sales in the four biggest markets amounted to 8,307 in October:
- Europe – 4,758
- Japan – 1,675
- U.S. – 1,234
- Canada – 640
If only the U.S. market would get more appetite for the LEAF it could be 10,000+ every month, but apparently, the 40 kWh version, without a liquid battery cooling system, makes consumers willing to wait for 60 kWh or opt for other models.
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Increased In October 2018"
A 60 kWH leaf could be good. It’s still super small inside, though. Bolt has much more leg room in front and back.
You will have to redefine the terms “small” and “inside” for this to make sense. The Leaf has nearly 2x the interior space of the Bolt and the Model 3.
“…but apparently, the 40 kWh version, without a liquid battery cooling system, makes consumers willing to wait…”
I know this is the favorite inside-baseball explanation, but it fails to explain why the Bolt, as well, is down year-over-year.
In the US, the 2018 patterns are mostly driven by Tesla blocking out the sun for competing BEVs. I think at some point in 2018, Nissan made the executive decision to not even try to push the 2018 Leaf here until they have the 2019s ready. IMHO it’s a mistake; there are millions and millions of ICE cars Stateside that could be easily replaced by an even shorter-range BEV tomorrow with their owners not missing a beat (and saving quite a bit of $$ in the medium term). Deserting the market only plays even further into the hand of the “Tesla and Golf Carts” narrative.
I also think it’s a (big) mistake, but a bigger mistake was delaying the 60kWh launch to next year — they should have had it before the Model 3 was in volume production, Q1 or Q2 this year — and the biggest mistake was deciding not to equip the 40kWh version with an active TMS despite all the experience that says it’s needed.
I very much doubt the delayed it on purpose.
Worldwide sales are up over 50% this year will be followed by the same next year should hardly be considered s failure.
Are you suggesting they should sell it at a loss (by offering discounts to push more of them) just to retain market share?…