Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Increased In October 2018

BY MARK KANE

More than 8,300 LEAFs were sold globally in October

Nissan reports that in Europe sales of the Nissan LEAF amounted to 4,758 last month, which is better than in September and the 2nd highest result since the all-time record of 6,503 in March.

LEAF remains one of the top Nissan models in Europe, taking probably the highest ever share in the brand’s volume – at 10.2%!

We assume that so far this year Nissan sold some 35,000 LEAFs in Europe and there are still thousands of orders waiting to be fulfilled.

Total Nissan LEAF sales in the four biggest markets amounted to 8,307 in October:

Europe – 4,758



Japan – 1,675

U.S. – 1,234

Canada – 640

If only the U.S. market would get more appetite for the LEAF it could be 10,000+ every month, but apparently, the 40 kWh version, without a liquid battery cooling system, makes consumers willing to wait for 60 kWh or opt for other models.