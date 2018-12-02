Nidec To Supply E-Axles For Electric GAC NE Aion S

14 M BY MARK KANE

Nidec sees high demand for electric powertrains in China and Europe

Japanese company Nidec announced that the first electric car that will be equipped with its e-axle traction motor system will be GAC NE Aion S, scheduled for production from 2019. The Aion S is expected to have over 500 km (310 miles) of range.

The production of e-axle for GAC will also start in 2019 in Nidec’s new dedicated 66,000 m2 factory in the Pinghu Economic Development Zone near Shanghai.

“Nidec’s automotive traction motor system was first revealed in September 2017 and the company later went on to announce the successful development of a refined design that fully integrates the reduction gearbox and inverter. Weighing in at only 83 kg1, the compact and light-weight system achieves a power output of 150 kW and a maximum torque output of 3,900 Nm. It is a modified 87 kg version of this new integrated system that will power the Aion S.”

Nidec has also a deal and joint venture with PSA Group to produce electric motors in Trémery (France) from 2019. The offer seems to be tempting enough for other manufacturers that Nidec is now considering another plant in Europe, which could be in Poland.

“Although the traction motor system will be launched in the Chinese market first, Nidec plans to make the product available to European automobile manufacturers as well in the near future.”

Dr. Kazuya Hayafune, Chief Engineer and Deputy Executive General Manager of the company’s automotive division said:

“Carmakers from all around the world have contacted us since we announced our E-Axle and we are currently considering building another dedicated factory in Poland,”.

About Nidec: