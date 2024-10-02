The Tesla Supercharger network is no longer exclusive to Tesla EV owners, whether you like it or not. It all started at the end of February 2024, when Ford EVs gained access to what is generally known as the best and most reliable DC fast-charging network in North America.

Rivian and General Motors came after Ford, with many more manufacturers–almost all, in fact–working with Tesla to give their customers access to an additional 17,000 or so DC fast chargers. That’s a big win for non-Tesla EV owners, especially those who like to go on long road trips.

But what cars can be plugged into a Tesla Supercharger right now? You’ve come to the right place because this article will tell you exactly that. We’ll update this piece as more and more manufacturers gain access to the Supercharger network. Also worth mentioning is this only applies to North America–Europe, China, Japan and other markets use different charging standards.

We’ll start with Ford, seeing how it was the automaker that convinced Tesla to open up its Supercharger network. Then, we’ll move on to Rivian and General Motors, followed by the other automakers that have announced deals with Tesla.

Before we dig in, you should know that owners of non-Tesla EVs that are equipped from the factory with the Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) port will need an adapter to be able to top up at a Tesla Supercharger. That’s because Tesla EVs use the North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug and the Supercharger network was originally designed for them.

Some car manufacturers are offering free adapters, while others are asking for money for them. There are also adapters made by third parties, but bear in mind that they’re not OEM-approved.

A charging adapter like this one made by Tesla is needed to use the Supercharger network if your car has a CCS1 port.

Most automakers have said that starting in 2025, they’ll fit a NACS port on their U.S.-bound vehicles from the factory. The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of those vehicles, and so is the upcoming Rivian R2 and 2025 Kia EV6. This means an adapter will no longer be needed to recharger at Tesla stalls, but a different kind of adapter–CCS1 to NACS–will be required to charge at CCS1 fast chargers such as those operated by Electrify America, EVgo, ChargePoint and others.

Tesla also has a handful of Supercharger stalls in the United States fitted with something called a Magic Dock connector. These essentially have a CCS1 adapter built-in and are open to all EVs, not just those on this list. Moreover, it’s worth noting that not all Superchargers can be used by non-Tesla EVs, but only V3 and V4 units that have a black collar around the charging handle.

Ford F-150 Lightning At Tesla Supercharger

Non-Tesla EV customers don’t need the Tesla smartphone app to charge at Superchargers. Instead, the automaker’s own app–like MyChevrolet or the Rivian app–is used. Owners must first associate a payment method with the car before charging, but after that, they’re good to go.

Non-Tesla EVs that can charge at Tesla Superchargers in the United States:

Ford

The first non-Tesla automaker to gain access to the Supercharger network in North America, Ford is shipping complimentary adapters to its customers. Sometime next year, Ford EVs will ditch the CCS1 port for a NACS connector.

Neither the Ford Focus Electric nor any plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Ford can use the Tesla Supercharger network because they can’t be DC fast-charged.

Rivian

Rivian is currently shipping free charging adapters to owners of the R1S and R1T. New vehicles also come with an adapter included. Starting next year, new models will be equipped with a NACS port instead of a CCS1 connector.

The Rivian Electric Commercial Van cannot use Tesla Superchargers, as Rivian’s deal with Tesla only includes retail-oriented vehicles.

General Motors

GM is selling an official adapter to owners of its EVs. Starting next year, GM’s electric vehicles are slated to incorporate the NACS connector from the factory.

Chevrolet

The Chevrolet BrightDrop cannot use Tesla Superchargers, as GM’s deal with Tesla only includes retail-oriented vehicles.

The Chevrolet Spark EV and the Chevrolet Volt cannot be recharged at Tesla Superchargers.

GMC

Cadillac

Upcoming non-Tesla EVs that will be able to use the Tesla Supercharger network

Kia - from January 15, 2025

All the other automakers that have deals with Tesla said their customers will gain access to the Supercharger network in 2025, but details are slow to emerge. As of this writing, the following brands are yet to offer a concrete timeline for the rollout:

Afeela - 2025

Sony and Honda’s first EV will go on sale next year with Tesla’s NACS port fitted from the factory.

BMW Group - 2025

BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce EVs sold in the United States will come with a NACS port from the factory early next year. There’s no official word on when an adapter will become available for CCS1-equipped vehicles.

Genesis - 2024

Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger later this year. Like Hyundai and Kia, upcoming Genesis EVs will be fitted with a NACS port from the factory.

Honda - 2025

Honda EVs that are already on sale in the U.S. feature the CCS1 charging port, and the company said customers will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network next year with the help of an adapter. Honda’s upcoming EVs will feature the NACS port from the factory.

Hyundai - 2025

The refreshed U.S.-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 ditched the CCS port for a NACS one. Owners of Hyundai EVs will be able to get adapters later this year.

Jaguar - 2025

The British automaker said it’s starting from a clean slate. It’s stopping production of all its current models and focusing on the launch of its all-electric lineup, which will start rolling out in 2026. Owners of the discontinued I-Pace electric crossover will be offered an adapter starting next year and will be able to use Tesla Superchargers.

Lexus - 2025

Lexus owners will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network in 2025. Current owners will get an adapter, while new models will be fitted with the NACS port from the get-go.

Lucid - 2025

The American startup’s future EVs will come from the factory with a NACS charging port, starting with the Gravity SUV, which is slated to go on into production later this year. Adapters will be offered to Lucid Air owners and the Tesla Supercharger will welcome them starting in 2025.

Mazda - 2025

Mazda doesn’t sell an EV anymore in the United States after the demise of the MX-30, but it said it will launch a new battery-powered car here in 2025 that will get the NACS port from the factory.

Mercedes-Benz - 2024

The German automaker said it will offer charging adapters to current EV owners by the end of 2024, although that hasn’t happened yet. Starting next year, U.S.-market EVs will get the NACS port from the factory.

Nissan - 2024

The Japanese automaker said drivers of the Ariya crossover would get an adapter this year and that next year, the Ariya will be fitted with a native NACS port. The Leaf EV can’t use the Tesla Supercharger network as there is no manufacturer-approved CHAdeMO adapter for it.

Polestar - 2024

The Geely-owned EV maker claimed American customers would get an adapter this year, but that is still in the works as of this writing. Starting next year, U.S.-spec Polestar EVs will have a NACS charging port.

Stellantis - 2025

Auto giant Stellantis said at the beginning of 2024 that it would adopt the NACS charging port on select models in 2025. Adapters will be offered during the transition period but currently, we don’t know what cars will get the NACS connector.

Subaru - 2025

Subaru only makes one EV at the moment–the badge-engineered Solterra that’s a Toyota underneath. Owners of the Solterra will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network next year and the upcoming American-made three-row electric crossover (also developed with Toyota) will get the NACS connector instead of a CCS1 plug.

Toyota - 2025

Like Lexus, Toyota intends to offer a charging adapter to bZ4X owners in the United States, while new electric models that will be launched in 2025 will get the NACS connector from the factory.

Volkswagen Group of America - 2025

Audi, Porsche, Scout Motors and Volkswagen electric vehicles sold in the United States will include a NACS charging port from the factory starting next year. Charging adapters for older cars will be available at dealerships, but the timeline hasn’t been disclosed.

Volvo - 2024

The Swedish automaker said customers of CCS1-equipped EVs such as the EX40 would get access to the Tesla Supercharger and a NACS adapter this year, but that hasn’t happened yet. Starting next year, Volvo said its EVs will be fitted with the NACS port from the factory.