The Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge were the first mass-produced battery-powered models made by the Swedish company. But since their introduction a couple of years ago, Volvo’s all-electric portfolio has been steadily growing and now includes names like the EX30, EX90, and EM90.

As you can see, there’s a naming difference between the oldest and newest offerings, and–to make matters worse–Volvo also sells plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 and C40 that are also called Recharge in some markets. But not anymore.

Get Fully Charged Volvo goes all-in on the letter E Volvo is renaming its first EVs to make it easier for customers to understand its all-electric portfolio. From now on, the XC40 Recharge EV will be known as the EX40, while its coupe-shaped C40 Recharge EV brother will go by EC40.

The Geely–owned Scandinavian automaker has officially renamed the XC40 Recharge EV to EX40 and the C40 Recharge EV to EC40, streamlining its naming scheme and making it easier for the customer to understand what’s being offered.

Furthermore, the plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 and C40 will no longer carry the Recharge badge and instead will go by the T6 or T8 suffix that’s used to reflect the different levels of power output.

Besides the name change, Volvo is introducing a new Performance software pack for the Twin Motor versions of the EX40 and EC40 which increases the power output by 25 kilowatts (33 hp) for a total of 325 kW (4365 hp). The software upgrade also includes different pedal mapping for quicker acceleration response and a “Performance” drive mode.

The upgrade can bought by customers via the Volvo Cars smartphone app and then applied through an over-the-air software update without having to visit a service center.

Lastly, the Swedish automaker is introducing a special Black Edition of the EX40, EC40, and XC40 models that come with Onyx Black paint, high gloss black badging, 20–inch five-spoke alloy wheels in high gloss black, and the choice between microtech or textile charcoal interiors.

Last year, Volvo sold over 265,000 plug-in cars worldwide–113,000 all-electric vehicles (up 70% compared to 2022) and 152,000 plug-in hybrids (up 10%). By 2030, the Swedish automaker wants to have an all-electric portfolio.