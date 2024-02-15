Volvo Trucks moves forward with the electrification of its truck lineup, introducing another (its eighth) all-electric truck model.

The most significant thing is that the all-new Volvo FM Low Entry is the company's first electric-only model.

Get Fully Charged Volvo Trucks electrification goal Volvo Trucks, one of the world's largest truck manufacturers, is aiming for 50% of global sales of new tucks to be electric in 2030. The company already offers multiple models under Volvo Truck and other brands.

The Volvo FM Low Entry is optimized for safe and efficient driving in city areas—the manufacturer explains—with excellent visibility for the driver and capacity for heavy loads.

In the future, there might not be noisy diesel trucks in city areas, where zero-emission electric vehicles make the most sense.

Volvo Trucks underlines that this type of vehicle is perfect for tasks such as waste management, distribution and construction. The low driving position, with excellent visibility and control of the surroundings, is very important.

Volvo Trucks notes: "The truck is based on Volvo’s well-known FM model. The spacious cab has been lowered and moved forward, and the low instep and flat floor makes it easy to enter and exit the truck. These design features create an ergonomic, comfortable and efficient working environment for drivers in busy city locations."

The Volvo FM Low Entry is equipped with a 360-kilowatt-hour battery (4 packs), which should be enough for up to 125 miles (200 miles) of range, although it depends on load weight, driving style, driving cycle, topography, temperature, etc. Yes, electric trucks consume a lot more energy compared to electric cars.

The energy can be replenished using an onboard charger (up to 43 kilowatts, three-phase in Europe) or an external DC charger at up to 250 kilowatts. The motor's power output is 330 kilowatts.

Sales of the Volvo FM Low Entry start this quarter in Europe (including Turkey) and in South Korea, while production is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. We might see similar products around the world, as the Volvo Group operates under multiple brands, including in North America (Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks).

Key Volvo FM Low Entry features, according to Volvo Trucks:

The visibility (with standard specification) fulfills the Transport for London 5-star Direct Vision Standard.

The truck is equipped with Volvo Dynamic Steering system for effortless steering and reduced vibrations.

Three seat options are available: Driver + 0, 1 or 3 passengers. With 3 passenger seats placed at the back of the cab, they are not in the view of the driver. This minimizes blind spots and contributes to excellent visibility.

The many ergonomic features include a low instep, flat floor and well-positioned grab handles for easy and safe exit of the cab.

The truck is available with Volvo’s new advanced Camera Monitor System.

It’s available in two heights (standing): Sleeper cab (1575 mm) and Extended/High sleeper (1945 mm).

Axle configurations available: 4X2, 6X2, 6X4, 8X2, 8X4

GVW: 19-32 tonnes

Motor: 330 kW

Battery: 360 kWh (4 batteries)

Range: up to 200 km (range depends on several parameters such as load weight, driving style, driving cycle, topography, temperature, etc.)

Charging: 250 kW (DC), 43 kW (AC)

Wheelbase: 3900-6000 mm

